Sasquatch hire Shane Gardner as head coach

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch announced Shane Gardner as the new head coach for the 2022 season.
“I received a call from our former head coach, Jarrod Molnaa, on Tuesday, April 12, explaining he had to step down as coach for this upcoming summer due to some unforeseen circumstances,” said Eric Schmidt, Sasquatch owner/general manager. “This is something neither of us had planned for, and after our call I immediately started a nationwide search to find a new head coach since we were only 41 days away from opening night. We’re going to miss Jarrod in the dugout, but I’m very confident Shane is going to lead this team to great things in 2022.”
Gardner is currently serving as head coach at Trinity International University in Deerfield, Ill.
In his first full season with Trinity in 2021, Coach Gardner led TIU to 14 wins, with a pair of National Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (NCCAA) All-Region selections, and 10 Trojans would be named to the NCCAA’s All-Academic team, the most in a single-season in program history.
Prior to his time at Trinity, Gardner spent eight seasons at Hiwassee College, putting together a coaching record of 214 wins and 189 losses.
Raising the bar and setting new program records for the Tigers became the norm. Under his leadership, the Tigers put together five consecutive seasons of 30 or more wins, while making four straight NCCAA World Series appearances from 2016 to 2019.
“I am excited to head to Spearfish this summer and lead the Sasquatch! It’s an exciting time to be involved as the league starts up. I love teaching the game and I am looking forward to have the opportunity I have this summer. It’s a chance to work with some outstanding players, coaches and ownership to bring a championship to Spearfish,” said Gardner.
Schmidt said the Sasquatch had more than a dozen applicants, but he felt Gardner was the right fit for the Sasquatch.
“It was definitely a quick process for us, but we were fortunate to have dozens of applicants. Shane stood out from the first time we spoke as someone who we felt was the perfect fit to step into this role. I’m excited to get him started, add some assistant coaches in the coming weeks, introduce him to the players, and watch this team do great things on and off the field this summer,” Schmidt said
The Sasquatch and Independence League Baseball begin their 2022 campaign on May 24.
