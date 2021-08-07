Sasquatch going to playoffs

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Spearfish Sasquatch secured a spot in the Expedition League playoffs with a 9-2 win over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Saturday night in Grand Forks, N.D.
Spearfish will now host the Western Nebraska Pioneers in the opening game of the Expedition League playoffs at 6:35 p.m. Monday, in Spearfish.
Tickets go on sale online at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. The gates open Monday at 5:35 p.m. Ticket prices range from $9 to $15, depending on your seat.
See Monday's Black Hills Pioneer for game story and comments.
