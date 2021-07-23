Sasquatch game postponed to Friday

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Sasquatch head coach Jarrod Molnaa rakes part of the infield before Thursday’s scheduled Expedition League baseball game against the Hastings Sodbusters. A storm system moved into the area and forced postponement of the contest because of unsafe playing conditions at Black Hills Energy Stadium. Two seven-inning games are slated for Friday, with the first contest to begin at 4:05 p.m. The second game will start 20 to 30 minutes after the first contest. Sasquatch co-owner/general manager Eric Schmidt said tickets from Thursday’s game will be good for Friday, and holders may bring those tickets to the tent for redemption.
