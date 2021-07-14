Sasquatch falls to Mining City

BUTTE, Mont. — The Spearfish Sasquatch dropped a 9-6 Expedition League baseball decision to the Mining City Tommyknockers, Tuesday night.
Spearfish jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Seth Surrett hit a three-run double to score Hayden Driggs, R.J. Galvan, and Ryan Bachman.
Mining City responded with two runs in the third inning and three in the fourth for a 5-4 lead. Mike Decker and James Martin scored on a David Melfi single to put the Tommyknockers on top.
The Sasquatch forged a 5-5 tie in the fifth when Surrett scored on a Charles McAdoo single.
Mining City scored in the sixth for a 6-5 edge.
Each team tallied a seventh-inning run, with the Tommyknockers staying ahead 7-6. Two runs in the eighth extended the Mining City lead to the 9-6 final.
Johnny McHenry, Matt Crossley, and Surrett each scored a run and added a hit for Spearfish. Reilly Kirkpatrick took the pitching loss.
Liam Sommer claimed the pitching win for Mining City. Carter Dobrinski scored two runs and added three hits.
The series began on Monday, with Spearfish scoring 10 runs in the first inning en route to a 15-10 win. McHenry scored three runs and two hits; Jack VanDoran earned the pitching win.
Spearfish is now 28-14 on the season, with Mining City setting at 23-20. The series continues on Wednesday.
The next Sasquatch victory will be the team’s 29th and set a new single-season franchise record. Spearfish won 28 games during the 2019 campaign.
