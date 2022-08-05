Sasquatch falls short in Game 1

Spearfish Sasquatch infielder Gabe Springer throws to first base to retire a baserunner. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch allowed eight runs in the 15th inning Thursday night and fell 11-3 to Western Nebraska in the opening game of the Independence League Baseball championship series at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

“Things just didn’t quite go our way,” Spearfish manager Jarrett Hunt said. “We had the error to start off the (15th) inning, and then a walk, and then they got the bunt down. It was a tough situation to put ourselves in.”

