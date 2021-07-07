SPEARFISH — The Casper Horseheads scored two runs in the top of the ninth to defeat the Spearfish Sasquatch 5-3 Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
Sasquatch head coach Jarrod Molnaa said there were a couple of plays that made the difference in the game.
“For us to scratch one across with two outs for our first run was really big. Johnny (McHenry) makes a big swing on the ball and (Ryan) Bachman comes up with a big play to score the first run and throw the first pitch,” said Molnaa. “Unfortunately the biggest plays came in the bottom of the eighth. We made a couple of mental mistakes. We get a lead-off triple, and tried to force the action with the infield in and nobody out, and they throw us out. We end up hitting into a double play the second pitch of the next at bat. I get it, guys are competing and trying to make plays, but we got outside of ourselves and tried to make things happen that were not necessarily there.”
Spearfish got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third inning.
Ryan Bachman hit a sacrifice fly that scored Johnny McHenry to put the Sasquatch on top 1-0.
Casper got its offense going in the top of the fifth.
Brandon Herter singled to score Harris Beckley to tie the game at 1-1.Riley Carlos scored on an error, and a single by Cristian Lopez scored Brandon Herter to put Casper on top 3-1.
McHenry lead off the bottom of the fifth with a triple, and scored on a single by Bachman. Ben Parker doubled, scoring Bachman, and tying the game at 3-3.
In the top of the ninth, Casper’s Preston Joye Scores Earned hit a solo home run to right field to put the Horseheads on top 4=3.
Cristian Lopez singled to score Eric Eratoand increase the Horseheads lead to 5-3.
The Sasquatch got two walks to open the bottom of the ninth, but failed to produce any runs allowing Casper to come away with the win, 5-3.
Bachman had two RBIs and McHenry and Charles McAdoo had two hits each for the Sasquatch.
Hayden Sylte was losing pitcher for the Sasquatch. He pitched one and two-third innings, giving up two runs on two hits, while striking out three.
The Sasquatch hosts the Horseheads in game two of a three game series tonight at 6:35 p.m., at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
It’s Ladies Night at the game
“I want to see the same thing from the pitching staff. Our pitchers filed it up. We threw a lot of strikes and that’s all we ask of them every night. From the offense side we’ve just got to put it together to find that big hit with two outs and we are right there scoring as many runs as we normally do,” said Molnaa. “If we make a couple of plays on defense, just looking for a little more mental engagement in being aware our feet tomorrow night.”
