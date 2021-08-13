Sasquatch fall to Sabre Dogs 11-4

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch dropped Game 1 of a best two out-of-three series for the Expedition League championship to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 11-4, Friday night in Spearfish.
Game 2 will be Saturday night in Minot, N.D.
First pitch is 6:35 p.m.
You can watch the game on You Tube by going to the Sasquatch website and clicking on the link.
Game 3, if necessary, will be Sunday afternoon, in Minot, N.D.
See Monday's Black Hills Pioneer for game story, photos, and summary of the championship series.
