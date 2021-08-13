Sasquatch fall to Sabre Dogs 11-4

Spearfish Sasquatch pitcher Jace Wessels gets ready to fire a pitch to homeplate during Game 1 of the Expedition League championship series, Friday night, in Spearfish. Souris Valley won 11-4 and take a 1-0 lead in this best-of-three series, Game 2 is in Minot, N.D. Saturday night. If necessary, Game 3 will also be in Minot, N.D.

 Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch dropped Game 1 of a best two out-of-three series for the Expedition League championship to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, 11-4, Friday night in Spearfish.

Game 2 will be Saturday night in Minot, N.D.

First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

You can watch the game on You Tube by going to the Sasquatch website and clicking on the link.

Game 3, if necessary, will be Sunday afternoon, in Minot, N.D.

See Monday's Black Hills Pioneer for game story, photos, and summary of the championship series.

