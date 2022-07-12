SPEARFISH — Spearfish pounded out 11 hits, while Casper had 13 hits, but in the end, two costly Sasquatch errors allowed the Horseheads to come away with the win, 7-6, Monday night, in Spearfish.
“We just couldn’t get the job done. We spotted them a couple of runs. We had a big error with two outs twice giving them four runs, and we just couldn’t overcome that,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager. “It (the errors) definitely is a mental thing. Especially with two outs and runners on. That’s where we’re making these big errors in the last three games.”
“It’s just basically talking to the guys and trying to calm them down, and we’ll probably do some more infield/outfield before the game, just to make sure our throws are right, cause that’s what it comes down to lately is our throws have just not been there,” he added.
In the top of the first, Casper’s Bradley Fleenor doubled, scoring Brayden Morrow to put the Horseheads on top 1-0.
Spearfish tied things up in the bottom of the second when Bryson Hoier doubled, allowing Gabe Springer to score and tie things at 1-1.
The Horseheads scored two runs in the top of the third, thanks to a Spearfish error to put Casper back on top 3-1.
Spearfish’s Johnny McHenry hit a three-run home run, scoring Nicky Winterstein and Davis Carr, to put the Sasquatch on top 4-3 after five innings.
With the bases loaded and two out in the top of the sixth Tucker Roe doubled to bring in two runs and give the Horseheads the lead once again, 5-4.
Casper added two more runs in the top of the seventh on a Spearfish error to extend its lead to 7-4.
In the bottom of the eighth. McHenry led off with a single.
McHenry stole second and advanced to third when the catcher’s throw went into center field.
Harrison Clark singled to score McHenry.
Gabe Springer singled, and Bailey Bordas singled, scoring Clark, and Springer was thrown out at home plate keeping Casper on top, 7-6.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Ryan Bachman doubled, and advanced to third on a throwing error. But Nicky Winterstein and McHenry both struck out to give the Horseheads the win, 7-6.
Kolby Schiffer was the starting pitcher for the Sasquatch, going five innings and giving up three runs on six hits, he walked one and struck out four.
D. Dielman took the loss, going one inning and giving up two runs on just one hit, he walked three and struck out one. Drew Hedtke pitched the final three innings giving up two runs on three hits, while striking out four.
McHenry had two hits and drove in three runs with a home run to lead the Spearfish offensive attack.
The Sasquatch meet the Horseheads at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Black Hills Energy Stadium, in the final game of a two-game series.
The theme for tonight’s game will be Christmas in July.
