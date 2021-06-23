Sasquatch fall at home to Big Sticks 8-3

SPEARFISH — Joe Osborn hit a three run home run in the top of the seventh to lead the Badlands Big Sticks to an 8-3 win over the Spearfish Sasquatch Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
“We played alright at times. We didn’t come up with some hits in some two-out situations with runners in scoring position,” said Andrew Pratt the interim coach for this game. “We were tied at 3-3 there and they made that one swing (three run home run) and that came back to bite us, that was the ballgame.”
The Big Sticks scored a run in the top of the first on an RBI single by Angel De La Cruz, scoring Ryan Stafford to give Badlands a 1-0 lead.
The Big Sticks added two more runs in the top of the third to extend its lead to 3-0.
Spearfish plated two runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Johnny McHenry had a sacrifice fly that scored Theo Hardy, and Charles McAdoo reached on a throwing error, scoring Nicky Winterstein to cut the Big Sticks lead to 3-2.
The score remained that way until the bottom of the sixth inning.
Cade Stuff hit a solo home run to tie the game at 3-3.
In the top of the seventh Osborn hit a three-run home run to put Badlands back on top 6-3.
The Big Sticks added two more runs in the ninth and went on to win by a score of 8-3.
Stuff had two hits, one being the solo home run, and drove in a run for Spearfish.
Riley Moran was the losing pitcher for the Sasquatch.
He went six and one-third innings giving up six runs on nine hits, walking two and striking out four.
Reilly Kirkpatrick and Hayden Sylte came on in relief for Spearfish. Josh Tucker was the winning pitcher for Badlands. He went six innings giving up three runs on five hits, walking two and striking out five.
Brady Halyards and Michael Roddick came in relief for the Big Sticks.
The Sasquatch (16-7) host the Big Sticks (12-11) at 6:35 p.m. Thursday night.
“We play these guys again Thursday. I’d like to see us play with a lead on Thursday. Come out, swinging early, and try to jump out ahead. Tack on some runs to jump up ahead in the game,” said Pratt.
