SPEARFISH The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs pounded out 14 hits and scored 12 runs to defeat the Spearfish Sasquatch, 12-9, Sunday afternoon, in Spearfish.
“They are punishing the baseball. They had 14 hits tonight and they had 15 hits last night. There’s nothing you can say to our group but maybe make some quality pitches, but at the end of the day you’ve got to tip your hat (to the Sabre Dogs).
Molnar added, “I think there is a little bit that we could have a little bit more control over in terms not setting the table so much,” said Jarrod Molnaa, the Sasquatch head coach. “I mean tonight we had two outfield overthrows and three pitchers that we didn’t control at the plate that ended up leading to five runs, so tip your hat to those guys for putting the ball in play, but we definitely didn’t help ourselves with a few scenarios throughout the game.”
The Sabre Dogs scored first in the top of second inning. Jordan Williams doubled scoring Ethan Moore and Cullen Hannigan, and Gunnar Magrann singled to score Williams and put Souris Valley on top 3-0.
The Sasquatch answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning
Ryan Bachman single scored Nicky Winterstein. Johruw McHenry reached on a fielder’s choice scoring Jacob Sanchez cutting the Sabre Dogs lead to 3-2.
In the top third, Ethan Moore singled to score Drew Miller, and
Williams singled to score Steven Moretto and Ethan Moore to push the Sabre Dogs lead to 6-2.
In the bottom of the third, Matt Crossley sacrifice scored Seth Surrett, and a Nicky Winterstein sacrifice fly scored Charles McAdoo, but Souris Valley held on to a 6-4 lead.
Sours Valley added four runs in the top of the fourth to extend its lead to 10-4.
In the bottom fourth with the bases loaded, a McAdoo sacrifice scored Ryan Bachman to cut the Souris Valley lead to 10-5.
The Sasquatch added to runs in the fifth and another run in the sixth to pull within two runs, 10-8.
Souris Valley scored two runs in the top of the eighth, and the Sasquatch added a run in the bottom of the eighth on a double by Nicky Winterstein that scored Surrett, but the Sabre Dogs held on to win 12-9.
Surrett and Winterstein had three hits each for Spearfish. Hunter Runion was the losing pitcher going six innings and giving up 10 runs on 11 hits, he walked four and struck out four.
Spearfish (18-9) is a half game out of first place in the Clark Division with six games to go.
Spearfish opens a four game series tonight at Pierre, before closing the season with a two-game series against the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks.
“I want to see these guys control the strike zone on both sides,” said Molnar. “When were in the strike zone, maybe not the last two nights with the offensive production they were able to put own the board, more times than not when we are in the strike zone on the defensive side and our defense gets to just play defense. and if we control the strike zone on the offensive side stay in it and make them throw pitches, things usually work out in our favor.”
