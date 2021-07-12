Sasquatch edges Canyon County

SPEARFISH — A two-run eighth inning proved to be the difference Saturday night as Spearfish defeated Canyon County 10-9 in Expedition League baseball action in Spearfish.
“We made some pitches when we really had to. We made some plays in the outfield when we really had to,” Spearfish head coach Jarrod Molnaa said.
Each team scored a first-inning run. Charles McAdoo reached base on an error to score Ben Parker and pull Spearfish into a 1-1 tie.
Canyon County used a four-run second inning for a 5-1 lead. Lucas Danielewicz provided the big hit with a two-run single.
Parker’s triple to score Johnny McHenry, McAdoo’s double to plate Parker, and Seth Surrett’s double to score McAdoo enabled Spearfish to cut the margin to 5-4 in the third.
Three singles loaded the bases with no outs in the Spearfish fourth. McHenry was hit by a pitch; Matt Crossley scored as the Sasquatch forged a 5-5 tie.
Parker drew a bases-loaded walk to score Chandler Ibach, putting Spearfish up 6-5 as the fourth inning continued. McAdoo reached on an error to score Ryan Bachman and extend the Sasquatch edge to 7-5.
McHenry’s fifth-inning single scored Crossley as Spearfish increased its margin to 8-5.
The visiting Spuds scored once in the sixth inning to cut the margin to 8-6. A three-run eighth — keyed by Zach Tallerman’s two-run single — enabled Canyon County to claim a 9-8 lead.
Theo Hardy drew a leadoff walk in the Spearfish eighth, with McAdoo reaching base on a one-out error. Surrett bounced a single through the right side to score Hardy and McAdoo, putting the Sasquatch ahead 10-9.
Zachary Kriethe took the mound in the ninth inning for Spearfish. He induced a groundout and two strikeouts to secure the victory.
Molnaa said Spearfish’s eighth-inning key was for batters to not try doing too much. He credited Hardy and McAdoo for their efforts, which included important stolen bases.
Parker and Crossley turned in two-run, two-hit efforts to pace the Spearfish offense. Kriethe recorded the pitching win.
Kaleb Rashoff absorbed the pitching loss for Canyon County. Danny Burns and Ronnie McBride each scored two runs and added two hits.
Saturday’s game was the second in a three-game weekend series between the teams.
Spearfish opened with an 11-2 triumph on Friday, erasing a 2-0 deficit.
The Spuds scored both of their runs in the second. Spearfish tallied a third-inning run and two in the fourth, with Ryan Bachman’s sacrifice fly scoring Matt Crossley and giving the Sasquatch a 3-2 edge.
Spearfish erupted for eight runs in the sixth inning to end the scoring. Charles McAdoo provided the big hit, lacing a three-run triple to plate Jacob Sanchez, Hayden Driggs, and Ryan Bachman.
Crossley turned in a three-run, three-hit effort for the Spearfish offense. Nico Saldias earned the pitching win.
Joe Ihli took the pitching loss for Canyon County, with Noah Dehne contributing a team-high three hits.
Spearfish scored in each of the first five innings to win Sunday’s finale 23-12.
The Sasquatch plated five runs in the first, one in the second, seven in the third, and four in the fourth for a 17-0 lead. Canyon County plated eight in the fifth, but Spearfish added five in the fifth to build a 21-8 cushion.
Ben Parker (five runs and five hits) and Nicky Winterstein (four runs and four hits) led the Spearfish offense. They drove in five runs apiece; Dante Schmid earned the pitching win.
Canyon County’s Payton Childers absorbed the pitching loss. Owen Bischoff scored two runs and added three hits; Cole Arnold and Noah Dehne turned in two-run, two-hit efforts.
Spearfish is now 6-4 in the season’s second half, 27-13 overall.
The Sasquatch will begin a four-game series Monday against the Mining City Tommyknockers in Butte, Mont.
