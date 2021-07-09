SPEARFISH — Spearfish and Casper split an Expedition League baseball doubleheader Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium, in Spearfish.
The home standing Sasquatch posted a 26-9 victory in the opener, which was a continuation of a Wednesday game that was suspended in the fifth inning because of weather. Casper won the nightcap 4-3 in a contest that lasted seven innings instead of the traditional nine.
“Mixed bag at best, would probably be the exact best way that I could phrase it,” Spearfish head coach Jarrod Molnaa said.
Game One
Spearfish erased a 7-5 deficit and went on to set a franchise record for most runs in a game.
Molnaa said the Sasquatch scored a number of runs with two outs. “We just put together good at-bats, after good at-bat, after good at-bat,” he added.
Play on Thursday resumed in the top of the fifth, with the score 5-5. Casper plated two runs to go ahead 7-5.
Spearfish loaded the bases with one out in its half of the fifth. R.J. Galvan’s single scored Theo Hardy and Charles McAdoo as the Sasquatch forged a 7-7 tie.
Seth Surrett scored on a wild pitch to put Spearfish ahead 8-7 in the fifth. A Ryan Bachman single plated Galvan and extended the Sasquatch edge to 9-7.
A walk reloaded the bases with two outs in the fifth. Hardy laced a triple to score Matt Crossley, Bachman, and Johnny McHenry as Spearfish’s lead grew to 12-7.
Ben Parker’s single brought Hardy home and put the Sasquatch ahead 13-7. McAdoo singled to score Parker and make the score 14-7. Galvan’s single enabled McAdoo to come home for a 15-7 Spearfish lead.
Spearfish put up four runs in the sixth and extended its advantage to 19-7. Parker laced a two-run double to lead the charge; Bachman and Galvan crossed the plate.
The visiting Horseheads used a two-run seventh and stayed within 19-9. Crossley belted a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh for a 20-9 Spearfish lead.
Spearfish ended the scoring by tallying six runs in the eighth. Hardy hit a bases-loaded home run to score Chandler Ibach, Bachman, and McHenry before himself and lead the hitting in that frame.
McAdoo scored six runs and collected six hits for Spearfish, which also received four runs and three hits from Hardy. The Sasquatch collected 21 hits and took advantage of seven Casper errors.
Parker and Surrett each contributed three runs and three hits for Spearfish. Riley Moran earned the pitching win.
Andrew Hansen took the pitching loss for Casper. Cristian Lopez scored three runs and collected three of the Horseheads’ eight hits.
Game Two
“Unfortunately, the big thing that stands out is 10 walks,” Molnaa said. “We’re not going to beat anybody walking 10 guys. They (Casper) score four runs and got 10 free bases.”
Jake Rainess’ double scored Brandon Herter and gave Casper a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The margin grew to 2-0 when Cristian Lopez sprinted home on Eric Eratos’ sacrifice fly.
Spearfish got on the scoreboard in the first when Johnny McHenry came home on Charles McAdoo’s single. The Sasquatch used Ryan Bachman’s sacrifice fly to plate R.J. Galvan and forge a 2-2 tie in the second.
Casper tallied a run in the fourth for a 3-2 edge. Ryan Callahan came home on Kyler Halverson’s single.
Two singles and a walk with no outs loaded the bases in Spearfish’s half of the fifth. However, a double play and strikeout ended the threat and left the score at 3-2.
Casper used three walks to load the bases with no outs in the sixth. Herter was hit by a pitch, bringing home Preston Joye and extending the Horseheads’ advantage to 4-2.
Ben Parker laced a one-out double in the seventh to plate Theo Hardy and bring the Sasquatch within 4-3. Spearfish loaded the bases with two outs but could not score the tying run.
McHenry turned in a one-run, two-hit effort for Spearfish, which also received three hits from Jacob Sanchez. Juan Milera was tagged with the pitching loss.
Owen Vanthillo claimed the pitching victory for the Horseheads. Herter, Lopez and Joye each scored one run and added one hit.
Spearfish is now 3-4 in the season’s second half, with an overall mark of 24-13. The Sasquatch will host the Canyon County Spuds in a weekend series, with the first game to begin at 6:35 p.m. Friday.
“That’s the beautiful thing about the game. It’s 0-0 starting in the top of the first tomorrow afternoon,” Molnaa said.
Seven Spearfish players earned spots on the All-Star team, with festivities set for July 19-21 in Casper:
Johnny McHenry, second baseman;
Theo Hardy, shortstop;
Ben Parker, outfield;
Charles McAdoo, first baseman;
Seth Surrett, outfielder;
Reilly Kirkpatrick, pitcher; and
Zachary Kriethe, pitcher.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.