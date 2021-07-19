Sasquatch drops weekend series opener

SPEARFISH — Spearfish gave up the final three runs Friday night and fell 8-5 to Mining City in an Expedition League baseball season opener at Black Hills Energy Stadium, in Spearfish. This contest began a three-game weekend series.
Jake Mastillo clubbed a solo home run as the visiting Tommyknockers led 1-0 in the second inning. Justin Greene scored on a fielder’s choice as the margin grew to 2-0.
Spearfish cut the margin to 2-1 in the second when Charles McAdoo scored on a Chandler Ibach single. Seth Surrett came home on an R.J. Galvan single as the Sasquatch forged a 2-2 tie.
McAdoo scored on a Surrett single in the third as Spearfish moved ahead 3-2. Ibach’s single plated Surrett and put the Sasquatch up 4-2.
A two-run home run by Hayden Brown pulled Mining City into a 4-4 tie. Judah Wilbur also scored on the play.
David Melfi scored on a Greene single to put the Tommyknockers ahead 5-4 in the fifth.
The Sasquatch forged a 5-5 tie in the seventh. Ben Parker reached base on a one-out single and came home on a Nicky Winterstein double.
Mining City loaded the bases with one out in the eighth frame. Vinny Antinori singled to score Mastillo and make the score 6-5.
Seth Lucero laced a leadoff double in Mining City’s half of the ninth. A Mastillo home run scored two runs and accounted for the rest of the 8-5 final.
McAdoo and Surrett turned in two-run, two-hit efforts to pace the Spearfish offense. Sawyer Rolland was tagged with the pitching loss.
Mining City’s Juan Cerda earned the pitching win. Mastillo’s two home runs capped a three-run, four-hit effort for the offense.
Spearfish runs: Charles McAdoo 2, Seth Surrett 2, Ben Parker 1.
Spearfish singles: Ryan Bachman 2, Chandler Ibach 2, Surrett 2, Parker 1, R.J. Galvan 1, McAdoo 1.
Spearfish doubles: Nicky Winterstein 1, McAdoo 1.
Spearfish pitching: Jace Wessels 6 innings, 5 runs, 9 hits, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts; Sawyer Rolland 2 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts; Hayden Sylte 1 inning, 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 walks, 1 strikeout.
