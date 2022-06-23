SPEARFISH — Spearfish defeated the Gem City Bison 8-6 in Independence League baseball action Wednesday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium. It marked the second time this season the home standing Sasquatch has won back-to-back games.
“Cam (Hoiland) came out and threw a heck of a ballgame,” Sasquatch assistant coach Tanner Hill said of the hurler who allowed only one run in six innings of work. “We were able to get him some runs early where he could pitch with the lead.”
Spearfish took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Johnny McHenry and Ryan Bachman scored on Carson Green’s two-out double. Harrison Clark struck out but advanced to first base when the third strike eluded the Gem City catcher; Green sprinted home to make the score 3-0.
Gem City loaded the bases with one out in the fourth. Tyler Bradley singled to plate Luke Banister and bring the Bison within 3-1.
Andrew Johnson’s single, Gabe Springer’s walk, and Trey Vorwald’s bunt single loaded the bases with no outs in the Spearfish fourth. A fly ball produced the first out, with the bases still loaded.
McHenry drew a walk to score Johnson and extend the Sasquatch edge to 4-1. Springer scored on a wild pitch to make the score 5-1 before Bachman belted a triple to plate Vorwald and McHenry for a 7-1 lead.
Green lofted a sacrifice fly to score Bachman and give Spearfish an 8-1 advantage.
“It all started with the drag bunt,” Hill said in describing the Sasquatch’s success in the fourth. “In those situations, we like to cause chaos; they’re not expecting anybody to bunt.”
Gem City used a two-run seventh inning to trim the margin to 8-3. The Bison used Randy Stultz’s bases-loaded walk scoring Caleb Selgado, and Banister’s reaching on a fielder’s choice to plate Justice Panton.
The Bison scored twice in the eighth inning and closed the gap to 8-5. Bradley came home when Panton reached base on an error, and Panton scored on a Niko Pezonella single.
Gem City sliced the margin to 8-6 in the ninth when Mitchell Winter scored on a Bradley double. Sasquatch pitcher Dylan Richey recorded two strikeouts to end the game.
McHenry and Bachman each turned in two-run, two-hit efforts to pace the Sasquatch offense. Hoiland earned the pitching win, with Richey picking up the save.
Matt Slowik took the pitching loss for Gem City. Panton scored two runs; Bradley added one run and two hits.
Spearfish won Tuesday’s opener 7-2, and Hill said confidence has keyed these last two games. He added the coaches remind the players everyone is here to improve, and that has been evident.
The third and final game of this series is set for 6:35 p.m. today, Thursday, at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
“It always goes back to pitching,” Hill said in describing the keys to success. “It always goes back to throwing strikes, keeping guys off the bases for the other team.”
Great Plains Division standings after Wednesday’s games follow.
Badlands 14-8, first place
Canyon County 13-8, 1/2 game back
Casper 9-14, 5 1/2 games back
Spearfish 7-16, 7 1/2 games back
Gem City 7-16, 7 1/2 games back
Hastings (12-8) and Western Nebraska (13-9) are tied for first place in the Nebraskaland Division. North Platte (13-10) is 1/2 game back, with Fremont (11-9) one game back and the Nebraska Prospects (7-8) 2 1/2 games back.
