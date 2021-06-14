Sasquatch downs Canyon County in series finale

SPEARFISH — Charlie McAdoo homered twice and drove in four runs Sunday as the Spearfish Sasquatch defeated Canyon County 10-6 in an Expedition League game played at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
McAdoo’s first home run occurred in the sixth inning with Spearfish trailing 3-0. Johnny McHenry laced a leadoff double; McAdoo homered with two outs to bring the Sasquatch within 3-2.
In describing the at-bat, McAdoo said he was looking for a breaking ball. “I got under it a little bit and sent it over the fence with the breeze,” he added.
Two walks and a bunt single loaded the bases with no outs in the Spearfish seventh. Theo Hardy doubled down the right-field line to score Matt Crossley and Cade Stuff, putting the Sasquatch up 4-3.
McHenry followed with a double to plate Chandler Ibach and Hardy; Spearfish led 6-3. Ben Parker reached on a fielder’s choice to score McHenry and make the score 7-3.
McAdoo came to the plate and homered, scoring Parker and himself to push the margin to 9-3.
“I didn’t think they were going to throw me a curveball anymore, at least for the first pitch,” McAdoo said of his seventh-inning hit. “So I sat fastball, and I hit it.”
The Spuds cut the margin to 9-5 in the top of the eighth. McHenry singled to score Hardy in the bottom of the eighth and put Spearfish up 10-5. Canyon County plated a ninth-inning run for the final score.
McAdoo said the win was huge, and the team played very well. He added Sawyer Rolland pitched well, and Hardy contributed a two-run hit.
McHenry scored two runs and added four hits for Spearfish. Hardy and McAdoo finished with two runs and two hits apiece. Hayden Sylte earned the pitching win.
David Rudd Grow absorbed the pitching loss for the Spuds, now 6-11.
Mark Taylor scored twice and added a hit for Canyon County.
“I feel like I’m just here to hit the ball hard,” said McAdoo, who added he is enjoying his time here.
“We got back to our game. We filled up the strike zone,” said Spearfish head coach Jarrod Molnaa, whose team came off a 17-12 loss to the Spuds on Saturday.
Molnaa said it was great to see the team battle and score runs late. He credited Spuds’ starting pitcher Max Holtzclaw, who shut out the Sasquatch for the first five innings.
“We were just battling, trying to finding a way to just flat-out compete,” Molnaa said of the sixth and seventh frames. He added McAdoo’s home runs provided energy to the team and deflated the Spuds a bit.
Sunday’s contest ended a three-game homestand in which Spearfish picked up two victories. Spearfish claimed a 13-4 win on Friday before falling 17-12 on Saturday and winning on Sunday.
Recaps of the other two games follow.
Sasquatch 13, Spuds 4
The Spuds grabbed the first-inning lead when Luke Danielewicz hit a two-run home run. Carson Hake scored ahead of him.
Spearfish scored in each of the next five innings for an 8-3 advantage. That included a three-run fourth frame in which Charles McAdoo belted a two-run home run to score Ben Parker and himself. Ryan Bachman later scored on an infield error.
Canyon County cut the margin to 8-4, but the Sasquatch erupted for five runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach. The biggest highlight came from Theo Hardy, who hit a three-run home run to plate Seth Surret and Hayden Driggs before himself.
Surrett and Hardy each turned in a two-run, two-hit effort for the Spearfish offense; Rey Lozano contributed three hits. Reilly Kirkpatrick claimed the pitching win.
Julian Garrahan took the pitching loss for Canyon County. Danielewicz finished with one run and two hits.
Spuds 17, Sasquatch 12
Canyon County led 10-0 after the first 2 ½ innings and was never threatened.
Spearfish used a three-run third inning and four-run fourth to close the gap to 12-7, but the Sasquatch got no closer.
Rey Lozano scored twice and added three hits for Spearfish. Ben Parker and Nicky Winterstein turned in two-run, two-hit efforts. Cameron Bagshaw took the pitching loss.
Noah Stevens got the pitching win for Canyon City. Mark Taylor scored three runs and added three hits.
Spearfish (12-4) will visit the Mining City Tommyknockers (Butte, Mont.) in a three game series starting Tuesday, June 15.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.