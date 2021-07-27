Sasquatch defeats Pierre 11-4 to begin homestand

SPEARFISH — Spearfish started a seven-game Expedition League homestand by defeating Pierre 11-4 Monday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium, in Spearfish.
“The pitching was great all the way through,” Spearfish assistant coach Andrew Pratt said. He added starter Sawyer Rolland got into a groove after a bit of a slow start, with Jack VanDoran working two strong innings and Ty Vollmar doing well in the ninth.
Spearfish (14-8 in the second half, 35-17 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Johnny McHenry scored on Charles McAdoo’s sacrifice fly.
Pierre took a 2-1 lead in the second frame as Brendon Perez laced a double to score Colin Adams and Garret Hill.
Spearfish loaded the bases with two outs in the second. McHenry walked to plate Hayden Driggs and bring the Sasquatch into a 2-2 tie. Will Riley reached on an error to score Theo Hardy and put Spearfish up 3-2.
The visiting Trappers forged a 3-3 tie in the third inning as Spencer Weston scored on an Adams single. Brock Reinhart’s sacrifice fly enabled Kaiden Cardoso to score and give Pierre a 4-3 edge.
Driggs singled with one out in the sixth to plate Seth Surrett and help Spearfish forge a 4-4 tie. Hardy singled to score Nicky Winterstein, with a Gage Ninness single scoring Driggs and extending the Sasquatch advantage to 6-4.
McHenry reached base on an infield single; Hardy scored as Spearfish led 7-4. A Riley single scored Ninness to put the Sasquatch up 8-4 as the sixth inning continued.
Spearfish’s margin grew to 9-4 when McHenry stole home plate in the sixth.
The Sasquatch ended the scoring in the seventh. Hardy laced a one-out double and scored on a McHenry two-run home run.
McHenry and Hardy each scored three runs and added two hits for the Spearfish offense. Rolland emerged as the winning pitcher.
Parker Lewis took the pitching loss for Pierre, now 6-16 in the second half and 15-36 overall. Adams finished with one run and two hits.
Surrett doubled to begin the sixth inning, and Pratt credited that with starting the Sasquatch rally. The left fielder outran the Pierre defense to second.
“That helped to give us a little bit of energy. We took that energy and ran with it,” Pratt said. He added different players also contributed on offense.
Spearfish was without head coach Jarrod Molnaa, who is serving a two-game suspension for being ejected against Fremont.
Spearfish runs: Johnny McHenry 3, Theo Hardy 3, Hayden Driggs 2, Gage Ninness 1, Seth Surrett 1, Nicky Winterstein 1.
Spearfish singles: Will Riley 3, Ninness 1, McHenry 1, Surrett 1, Driggs 1, Hardy 1.
Spearfish doubles: Surrett 1, Hardy 1.
Spearfish home runs: McHenry 1.
Spearfish pitching: Sawyer Rolland 6 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts; Jack VanDoran 2 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts; Ty Vollmar 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts.
Spearfish continues its homestand when it hosts Pierre at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Pratt was asked what the team would like to do.
“The key is to come out and play with a little bit more energy from the start than we did today,” Pratt said.
Five other Expedition League games were played Monday. Scores follow:
Hastings 3, Fremont 2
Canyon County 5, Casper 2
Western Nebraska 6, Sioux Falls 0
Souris Valley 12, Wheat City 9
Badlands 5, Mining City 1
Updated second-half standings follow.
Clark Division
1 Fremont 16-6
2 Spearfish 14-8, 2 games back
3 Sioux Falls 13-9, 3 back
4 Western Nebraska 10-10, 5 back
5 Hastings 9-14, 7.5 back
6 Pierre 6-16, 10 back
Lewis Division
1 Souris Valley 14-8
2 Badlands 13-9, 1 game back
3 Mining City 12-10, 2 back
4 Canyon County 11-11, 3 back
5 Wheat City 7-15, 7 back
6 Casper 6-15, 7.5 back
(Souris Valley won the Lewis Division first-half title to clinch a postseason spot)
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.