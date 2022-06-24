SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch defeated Gem City 4-2 Thursday evening at Black Hills Energy Stadium to finish a three-game sweep of the Independence League baseball series.
“I said last night, Connor (Jones) was going to come out and pitch his tail off for us, and he did,” Spearfish assistant coach Tanner Hill said.
The Sasquatch extended its current winning streak to three games.
Gem City took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Randy Stultz hit a two-out solo home run. Hill said Jones, who allowed two runs in six innings of work, was flawless except for that pitch.
Spearfish’s Drew Biggerstaff laced a leadoff double in the bottom of the fifth inning. He scored on a Damon Gaither single as the Sasquatch forged a 1-1 tie.
A Carson Green double and Keenan O’Brien single gave the Sasquatch two on with one out in the sixth. Nicky Winterstein bounced a single through the left side to score Green and O’Brien, putting Spearfish ahead 3-1.
Griffin Shearon singled later in the sixth to plate Winterstein and give the Sasquatch a 4-1 edge.
Gem City loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh. Tyler Bradley reached base on a fielder’s choice to score Mitchell Tolk and bring the Bison to within 4-2, but the Laramie, Wyo., squad got no closer.
Green and Biggerstaff each scored one run and added two hits for a Spearfish team that improved to 8-16 on the season. Jones earned the pitching win, with Kolby Schiffer recording the save.
Gem City fell to 7-17 on the season, with Dylan Chalmers taking the pitching loss. Stultz scored one run and collected two of the Bison’s four hits.
“When his off-speed is on, he’s tough to hit,” Hill said in explaining Jones’ success. “He always spots up his fastball well, which plays to his off-speed.”
Hill said this series sweep gives Spearfish a lot of momentum going into this weekend’s home series against the Badlands Big Sticks.
Situational hitting has shown improvement over the last several games, according to Hill.
“We’re going to come out here and compete our tails off every pitch,” Hill said.
Friday’s game at Black Hills Energy Stadium gets underway at 6:35 p.m. A fireworks show is scheduled later that night.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.