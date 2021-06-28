SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch got its offense rolling early, scoring eight runs over the first two innings en-route to a 9-3 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers, in Expedition League baseball, Sunday, in Spearfish.
“It was nice to see the offense show back up. The last three nights we combined for seven runs which just hasn’t been something we’ve been accustomed to early on in this summer,” said Paul Molnaa, the Sasquatch head baseball coach. “To get 12 knocks on the board and nine runs, it was nice to put ourself in the drivers seat early and play from there, as opposed to playing from behind.”
Spearfish scored in the bottom of the first on a RBI single by Ben Parker that scored Ryan Bachman to put the Sasquatch on top 1-0.
Nicky Winterstein would later single scoring Charles McAdoo and Johnny McHenry to give the Sasquatch a 3-0 lead.
Spearfish continued their hot bats in the bottom of the second inning.
A Parker single scored Theo Hardy.
With the bases loaded McAdoo singled, scoring Bachman and Parker.
Winterstein doubled to score Seth Surrett and McAdoo.
Western Nebraska scored a run in the fourth, a run in the sixth and a run in the ninth.
Spearfish’s other run came in the bottom of the seventh inning on a Winterstein single scoring McAdoo as the Sasquatch went on to win, 9-3
Winterstein had three hits and drove in four runs to lead the Spearfish attack.
Jace Wessels was the starting pitcher for the Sasquatch.
He pitched four and two-third innings giving up one run on five hits. He walked three, and he struck out three.
“Jace Wessels showed up in his first outing of the summer. He just filled the strike zone up like crazy,” said Molnaa. “With our defense that’s all we’re asking guys to do is just not hand out free passes, and more times than not we are going to trust that we are going to come out on the right side of that.”
Logan Wensley finished the game out going the final four and one-third innings. He gave up two runs on six hits. He walked two, and struck out five to pick up the win.
“Wensley came in right behind Wessels and he just threw a lot of strikes and we made a lot of good plays today,” Molnaa said.
The Sasquatch improved to 18-9 on the season and are tied with the Fremont Moo for second place in the Clark Division, three games behind the Pioneers.
Spearfish will host the Badlands Big Sticks (16-11), in the final game of the home-stand, tonight in Spearfish.
Spearfish lost to the Big Sticks 8-3 Tuesday night in Spearfish and lost 16-3 Thursday.
“I think in the games we played them the big difference in the ones where we have been successful and the ones we played them the last couple of times has been our control of the strike zone on both sides,” said Molnaa. “Hope our pitchers come out and command the strike zone, fill it up, and give our defense a chance, and then on the offensive side as long as we are staying right there and keeping our swing decisions within that box, more time than not we are going to end up in a good spot.
First pitch tonight is 6:35 p.m. at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
