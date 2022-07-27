Sasquatch defeat Big Sticks 7-6; one game closer to the playoffs

SPEARFISH — With the score tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Sasquatches Ryan Bachman doubled and would score on a Ryan Doran double to give the Sasquatch the win 7-6 over the Badlands Big Sticks, Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
“It was a huge win obviously. We need three (wins) this week, so to get the first is a giant step forward. I’m proud of the guys and how they played,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch head coach.
Spearfish scored two runs in the third fourth, and fifth innings, and one run in the eighth to pick up the win, 7-6.
Bachman was 3-for-4; scored three runs and drive in two runs for Spearfish.
Dylan Richey retired the Big Sticks in order in the ninth to preserve the win.
He struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.
The Sasquatch need to defeat the Big Sticks two of the next four games to host a playoff game Sunday.
Game three of the series is tonight at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
