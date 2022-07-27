Sasquatch defeat Big Sticks 7-6; one game closer to the playoffs

Spearfish Sasquatch pitcher Connor Jones fires a pitch to home plate during Tuesday night's 7-6 win over the Badland Big Sticks, in Spearfish. Jones pitched three innings and gave up four runs on eight hits, and he struck out three. Jones did not figure in the decision. Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — With the score tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Sasquatches Ryan Bachman doubled and would score on a Ryan Doran double to give the Sasquatch the win 7-6 over the Badlands Big Sticks, Tuesday night, in Spearfish.

“It was a huge win obviously. We need three (wins) this week, so to get the first is a giant step forward. I’m proud of the guys and how they played,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch head coach.

