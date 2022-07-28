Sasquatch defeat Big Sticks 7-6; one game closer to the playoffs

SPEARFISH — With the score tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Sasquatch’s Ryan Bachman doubled and would score on a Ryan Doran double to give Spearfish the win 7-6 over the Badlands Big Sticks, Tuesday night, in Spearfish.
“It was a huge win obviously. We need three (wins) this week, so to get the first is a giant step forward. I’m proud of the guys and how they played,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch head coach.
Hunt said the pitching has been great for the most part, except for a few sporadic innings where they give up some runs and put themselves in a hole.
“That’s going to happen. Our starter (Connor Jones) didn’t quite have it today, but at least our bullpen was rested and ready to go,” Hunt said.
Spearfish scored two runs in the third fourth, and fifth innings, and one run in the eighth to pick up the win, 7-6, and improve to 14-10 in the second half of the season.
Bachman was 3-for-4; scored three runs and drove in two runs for Spearfish.
“I think this is huge to get the first win. It makes us one game closer (to the playoffs), but I think it gives us momentum, especially after a close game like that,” said Bachman, in a post-game interview. “I was telling the guys I played in state tournaments, and this is the closest thing to a state tournament in the big game feel. It’s huge for college. It felt big, and it felt important. It was awesome.
“The crowd was great, a huge crowd, and I just wanted to go show out, and have everyone go out for them. It was a huge win. Everyone did their part, and everyone had the big hits. It was great.”
Dylan Richey retired the Big Sticks in order in the ninth to preserve the win.
“That’s a really good team. The whole top of the order is different from what they had at the beginning of the season. They are stout, one-through-nine, and you just have to go in with a lot of confidence, treat every hitter the same, and trust your field behind you,” Richey said in a post-game interview.
He struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.
The five-game series against Badlands ends Saturday, and the Sasquatch need to win two of the next four games if they hope to make the playoffs and host a playoff game Sunday afternoon.
Game three of the series is tonight at Black Hills Energy Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
“I want our guys to come out and jump on them early. If we can jump on them early, it will be a little bit easier, but either way, I just want them to play hard, and play to the final out like we did today (Tuesday), and never give up,” said Hunt.
