Sasquatch come from behind, beat Trappers 8-7

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch used a walk off single by its newest arrival Seth Surrett, that scored the winning run and gave Spearfish an 8-7 come from behind victory in Expedition League play, Monday night, in Spearfish.
“Not a clean baseball game. Probably the least clean we’ve played up to this point. Not great to see, but at the end of the day to go down giving up a lot of runs and to come back and keep with it,” said Jarrod Molnaa, the Spearfish head baseball coach. “Just a relentless effort towards their baseball game, and to finish up nine innings was an incredible game to watch.
Spearfish scored three runs in the bottom of the first when Ryan Bachman doubled to score Ben Parker, Matt Crossley doubled to score Bachman, and Chandler Ibach singled to score Crossley to gave the Sasquatch a 3-0 lead.
Pierre led 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth.
Bachman hit an RBI single scoring Joe Cacciatore. and Crossley hit a sacrifice fly scoring Cade Stuff to cut the Trappers lead to 7-6.
Logan Wensley came on relief for the Sasquatch in the eighth and ninth and didn’t allow a run.
Enter newest arrival Surrett, who played in his first game of the year.
With the bases load Surrett singled to right, scoring Johnny McHenry with the wining run, as Spearfish came away with the win 8-7.
Spearfish (5-1) hosts Pierre (2-3) tonight, in Spearfish, in the final game of the five game home-stand.
First pitch is 6:35 p.m.
“I want to see them playing the game clean more, said Molnaa. “Up to this point this was the most walks we issued in a game. Seven walks with four errors tonight, not the kind of baseball we want to play. Play cleaner defense, and I trust our offense.
