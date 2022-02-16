Sasquatch co-owner responds to lawsuit

SPEARFISH — Eric Schmidt, Spearfish Sasquatch’s general manager and co-owner, responded Tuesday to the Expedition League’s lawsuit against teams who left to form Independence League Baseball.
“We kind of hoped and attempted to negotiate an amicable separation without taking this public,” Schmidt said.
He added that the Expedition League, unfortunately, decided to sue in attempts to keep the break away teams from operating.
Schmidt said Spearfish and the six other teams attempted to find a remedy with the Expedition League before the lawsuit was filed.
The Sasquatch will file an answer and counter-claim during the next few weeks, said Schmidt.
“We believe, when our facts are presented, that their (Expedition League) claims will be dismissed,” Schmidt said.
He added the team is working to finalize which attorney will represent it.
Schmidt does not envision the planned 2022 season being affected at all.
“We feel that once all the facts are presented, this complaint is going to be dismissed, and we’re going to be able to operate as usual, which we are right now,” he said.
Independence League Baseball’s 2022 season is slated to begin May 24 and end July 30, followed by playoffs to determine the champion.
The Expedition League suit, against teams who left to form Independence League Baseball, outlined activities for teams including the Spearfish Sasquatch.
Information relative to the Sasquatch comes from the suit document, which consists of 31 pages.
The suit alleges The Spearfish Sasquatch entered into an affiliation agreement with the league around Feb. 5, 2020.
Four partners/owners: Schmidt, Rory Maynard, Rodney Schatz, and Roger Riley executed the agreement.
Ownership agreed to purchase the team for $100,000, payable with $30,000 down, and the remainder secured by a $70,000 promissory note.
Sasquatch owners further agreed to pay $17,500 in annual league dues and 5% of all team gross revenue.
The suit alleges the Sasquatch owes the league $70,000 on the promissory note, $1,521 in interest, and $8,750 in league dues. It further claims the league believes the team owes an additional $17,500 in unpaid team gross revenue in accordance with the affiliation agreement.
Spearfish completed its third Expedition League season in 2021 capturing the Clark Division title falling to Souris Valley in the championship series.
The suit charges certain affiliates with engaging in a concerted and tactical effort to depart the Expedition League (EL). They intended to continue their operations in a league directly competing with the EL, according to the suit.
Those teams joined Independence League Baseball in an effort to evade contractually past-due financial obligations to the league, according to the suit.
The suit alleges those include unpaid affiliation fees, league dues, and team gross revenue payments.
According to the suit, Expedition League has not received a valid explanation from any of those teams regarding their motives or justification behind leaving the league and planned participation in Independence League Baseball.
Counts against the Sasquatch and other teams are for breach of contract, breach of contract/guaranty, unjust enrichment, declaratory judgment, injunctive relief, tortious interference with business relationship/expectancy, and civil conspiracy.
The Expedition League seeks five items of relief:
— Compensatory damages to be established at trial;
— Declaration that affiliation agreements and clauses are valid and enforceable;
— A preliminary and permanent injunction prohibiting the affiliates from playing in their leased stadiums and violating affiliation agreements;
— Allowable attorney’s fees; and
— Other relief the court decides as just and equitable.
Calls left for Expedition League Owner/President Steve Wagner were not returned as of press time.
The other six teams named in the lawsuit, along with the Sasquatch, are the Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Casper Horseheads, Hub City Hotshots, and the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.