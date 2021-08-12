Sasquatch, Clark Division champs

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch are the 2021 Expedition League Clark Division champions after defeating the Western Nebraska Pioneers 3-1, in the best of three playoff series, Tuesday night, in Gering, Neb.
The Sasquatch played with only five position players on its roster, and used pitchers to fill out the team in the field.
“We are super excited for the team, and the city of Spearfish. To have such a great season under our belts already, and to play for a championship this weekend,” said Eric Schmidt, the Sasquatch owner/general manager. “We had nearly 500 people there at last Friday’s playoff game. Going into it I wasn’t sure what the turnout would be given everything going on around this area this entire week, but just proud of the fan base, and the surrounding communities for stepping up and showing up to support these guys.”
Schmidt encourages fans to come out and cheer
“It’s gonna be our last game at home this season, win or lose, so we are hoping everybody comes out one more time to show appreciation to these players and coaches, and all of our staff for everything they put into on and off the field this summer (and lead) the Sasquatch to victory,” Schmidt said
Antonio Nanez singled to score Tyler Davis and give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead in Tuesday’s game.
Spearfish got its offense rolling in the bottom of the eighth inning, with Ryan Bachman reaching on an error, allowing Hayden Sylte to score to tie the game at 1-1.
A single by Gage Ninness drove in Bachman and Jack VanDoran, to put the Sasquatch on top 3-1.
Neither team scored in the ninth inning and the Sasquatch would complete the sweep of Western Nebraska, and win its first ever Clark Division championship.
Johnny McHenry and Sylte had two hits each for the Sasquatch.
Sylte was the winning pitcher for Spearfish, pitching one and two-thirds innings in relief of starter Nico Saldias. He gave up one run on three hits, while striking out three.
Zachary Kriethe picked up the save going two-thirds of an inning and allowing no runs or hits, and he struck out one.
VanDoran also pitched in relief for Spearfish.
Spearfish now advances to the championship series for the first time in team history, and they will face the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, the Lewis Division champs in a best two-out-of-three series for the Expedition League championship.
The two teams played four times during the regular season, with each teams winning two games.
Game 1 will be at 6:35 p.m. Friday night, in Spearfish. Game 2 will be Saturday at Souris Valley, and if necessary Game 3 will be Sunday at Souris Valley.
