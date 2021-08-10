Sasquatch advance to Expedition League championship series

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch have advanced to the Expedition League championship series after defeating the Western Nebraska Pioneers 3-1 Tuesday night in Gering, Neb.
The Sasquatch have only five position players on its roster, and used pitchers to fillout the team in the field.
Spearfish scored three runs in the top of the eighth to sweep the Pioneers two straight games and become the Clark Division champions.
Spearfish has advanced to the championship game for the first time in team history and they will face the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, the Lewis Division champs in a best two-out-of-three series for the Expedition League championship.
Game 1 will be Friday at 6:35 p.m. in Spearfish. Game 2 will be Saturday at Souris Valley, and if necessary Game 3 will be at Souris Valley.
Tickets will be on sale online and at the gate.
