Sasquatch advance to championship series

Spearfish's Bryson Hoier looks to see where a ball he hit goes, during a game earlier this season. The Sasquatch advanced to the championship game against the Western Nebraska Pioneers after defeating the Badlands Big Sticks Tuesday night, in Dickinson, N.D. Game 1 of the championship series will begin Thursday night, in Spearfish. Game 2 will be Friday night, and if necessary Game 3 will be Saturday, in Gering, Neb. First pitch Thursday is set for 6:35 p.m. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch advanced to the championship game of the Independence League Baseball with a 6-1 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks, Tuesday night, in Dickinson, N.D.

“Our backs were against the wall and it feels good to get our of there. Going into a hostile environment, taking two wins in a row, it says a lot about the guys," said Jarrett Hunt, the Spearfish manager.

