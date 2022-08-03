Sasquatch advance to championship series

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch advanced to the championship game of the Independence League Baseball with a 6-1 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks, Tuesday night, in Dickinson, N.D.
“Our backs were against the wall and it feels good to get our of there. Going into a hostile environment, taking two wins in a row, it says a lot about the guys," said Jarrett Hunt, the Spearfish manager.
Ryan Doran had four hits and drove in a run for the Sasquatch. Spearfish’s Connor Jones pitched six solid innings giving up only one run on five hits, he walked three and struck out four to pick up the win.
Spearfish will host the Western Nebraska Pioneers in Game 1 of the Independence League championship series, Thursday night in Spearfish. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
See Thursday's Black Hills Pioneer for a comprehensive game story of Tuesday night's win over the Big Sticks
