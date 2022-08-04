Sasquatch advance to championship series

Spearfish’s Bryson Hoier looks to see where a ball that he hit goes, during a game earlier this season. The Sasquatch advanced to the championship game against the Western Nebraska Pioneers after defeating the Badlands Big Sticks Tuesday night, in Dickinson, N.D. Game 1 of the championship series begins tonight, in Spearfish.  First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Game 2 will be Friday night, and if necessary Game 3 will be Saturday, in Gering, Neb. Pioneer file photo

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch advanced to the championship game of the Independence League Baseball with a 6-1 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks, Tuesday night, in Dickinson, N.D.

“Our backs were against the wall, and it feels good to get out of there. Going into a hostile environment, taking two wins in a row, it says a lot about the guys,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager. “The best thing about what I saw tonight was that people stepped up, they’ve been there all year, they’ve been playing solid, but they really stepped it up tonight,” he said.

