Sasquatch advance to championship series

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch advanced to the championship game of the Independence League Baseball with a 6-1 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks, Tuesday night, in Dickinson, N.D.
“Our backs were against the wall, and it feels good to get out of there. Going into a hostile environment, taking two wins in a row, it says a lot about the guys,” said Jarrett Hunt, the Sasquatch manager. “The best thing about what I saw tonight was that people stepped up, they’ve been there all year, they’ve been playing solid, but they really stepped it up tonight,” he said.
Hunt said guys stepped up to the challenge.
“Guys like Damon Gaither really came through and had a hot bat, Ryan Doran had four hits tonight, and of course the pitching performance by Connor Jones to give us six quality innings,” Hunt said.
Spearfish got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning.
Bailey Bordas singled, scoring Ryan Doran to give the Sasquatch a 1-0 lead.
Bryson Hoier singled, and promptly stole second and third base, and scored on an error, to put Spearfish on top 2-0.
In the top of the fourth, Davis Carr singled to score Doran, and Damon Gaither scored on a wild pitch to increase the Sasquatch lead to 4-0.
Spearfish added another run in the fifth.
Nicky Winterstein doubled and scored on a single by Gaither to extend the Spearfish lead to 5-0.
Badlands scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, and Spearfish added a run in the ninth to make the final score Spearfish 6, Badlands 1.
Doran had four hits and drove in a run for the Sasquatch.
Connor Jones pitched six solid innings giving up only one run on five hits, he walked three, and struck out four to pick up the win.
Game 1 of the championship series will begin tonight, in Spearfish.
First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
“It will be nice to be back in Spearfish. Were just looking for solid pitching. Thursday we should have enough pitching to compete for a win, so we’ll just come out, our pitchers need to show up and do well, and as long as we keep swinging it like we are doing, we should have no problem,” Hunt said.
Game 2 will be Friday night in Gering, Neb., and if necessary Game 3 will be Saturday, also in Gering, Neb.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.