BHSU Mason Sartan.jpg

Mason Sartain, right, competes in a running event during a track and field meet earlier this season. Sartain set a new school record in the 200-meter dash Saturday at the Stinger Open, in Spearfish. He clocked in with a time of 22.39. Sartain also set a personal best in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.02. Photo courtesy of BHSU Sports Information

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s track and field team had a hot Saturday at the Stinger Open in the Donald E. Young Center.

 The Yellow Jackets had 10 athletes that won first-place in their events, including eight personal best marks crushed, and a BHSU school record broken.

