Mason Sartain, right, competes in a running event during a track and field meet earlier this season. Sartain set a new school record in the 200-meter dash Saturday at the Stinger Open, in Spearfish. He clocked in with a time of 22.39. Sartain also set a personal best in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.02. Photo courtesy of BHSU Sports Information
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s track and field team had a hot Saturday at the Stinger Open in the Donald E. Young Center.
The Yellow Jackets had 10 athletes that won first-place in their events, including eight personal best marks crushed, and a BHSU school record broken.
“What a performance this week by these Yellow Jackets,” said Austin Billings, BHSU’s track and field coach. “This weekend was a testament to all the hard work this group has put in all indoor season. The pieces are starting to come together, and we are seeing personal bests come in bulk. I am extremely proud of our athletes and very excited to see them go show off at the conference meet this [upcoming] weekend.”
Mason Sartain, who competed in the men’s 200-meter dash Saturday, clocked an indoor personal best run at 22.39, landing him in first place and giving him the new school record.
Sartain also landed first in the men’s 60-meter dash with a personal best time of 7.02 ,while co-runner Nicholas Hale ran a 7.29 for third place. In the 200m dash,
Hale landed with his teammate in the top five with a 24.05 dash time, while Frank Becker sprinted into eighth place with a time of 24.40.
Trinity Brady led the way for BHSU in the men’s 400-meter dash with a first-place finish, clocking 51.50. Becker also ran in the 400-meter dash, with a ime of 53.08 to land in fourth place.
Distance
Three Yellow Jackets landed in the top five during the men’s 800m run this weekend: Braden Anderson (1:59.03), Mason Swingholm (2:01.36), and Landon Nicholson (2:02.31) finished second, third, and fifth, respectively.
At the men’s one-mile run, Keith Osowski (4:20.19), Tim Brown (4:25.24), and Hayden Grosz (4:27.26) all finished in the top three for BHSU, while Lincoln Fleishman landed a personal best time in the men’s 3K with a personal best time of 9:11.05.
Jumps/Vaults
Mario Guerrero led the way for BHSU in the long jump, completing a personal best leap of 6.45-meters to land in third place.
Reece Ullery also landed in the top five with a top-five finish with a jumpof of 6.18-meters. Both men were also in the triple jump and took up the top two spots in that event, with Guerrero jumping 13.63 meters while Ullery landed a 12.95 meter triple jump.
In the men’s pole vault, Ryan Foy recorded a season-best vault of 4.33m that landed him in the top-five at the Stinger Open.
Throws
Matthew LoFaso was the lone Yellow Jacket in the men’s shot put, launching a 12.38m throw that put him into tenth place.
WOMEN
Sprints/Hurdles
Breanne Fuller once again held two first-place finishes last weekend in the women’s 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash. She clocked 7.75 in the 60-meter dash while landing a provisional qualifying mark in the 200-meter dash with her time of 24.74, which also made for a new personal best dash.
Also landing in the top five of the 200-meter was Sophie Curtis, who clocked a fifth-place time of 27.85.
In the women’s 400-meter dash, Mikayla Tracy recorded a season-high, 59.32, while Kendall Tietjen landed in third with her time of 1:02.87.
Meanwhile, in the 60-meter hurdles, Sophie Curtis lwon the event with a time of 9.55.
Kendall Tietjen also ran for Black Hills State in the event and placed third after clocking out with a 10.29 performance.
Distance
Brennan Jillian was the lone BHSU representative in the women’s 800-men run, landing a top finish after clocking a time of 2:27.77.
In the women’s 5K run, Katie Turpin completed the race in second with a time of 18:56.55..
Jumps/Vaults
In the women’s pole vault, Erin Weibel tied for second with a 3.10-meter vault. The freshman also recorded a 10.12 meter triple jump that was good for a top-three placement and a new indoor personal best.
Throws
Makayla Friederich landed in the top three with her third place, 12.22-meter shot put, while Hanah Sullivan threw an 11.95-meter shot put to land in fifth.
Sullivan also threw in the women’s weight throw and led BHSU’s ladies with a fourth place, with a throw of 15.54-meters, crushing her previous personal best by over a meter.
Up Next
The Yellow Jackets head to the RMAC Indoor Championships on Friday, Feb. 24 in Alamosa, Colo.
