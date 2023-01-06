SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School director of strength and conditioning Eric Santure surveys the weight room that will house athletes for workouts later in the day. Weights, benches, a full-length mirror, and video monitor figure prominently in his outer office.
Santure has worked in the Spartans’ athletic department for about 13 months and also serves as the Monument Health performance enhancement specialist.
The weight room houses hour-long workouts throughout the day; each sport takes center stage twice a week. Workouts are group endeavors, with allowances made for each individual.
Groups range in size from five athletes to 45 or 50. Santure works only with Spearfish athletes, but Monument Health offers training services to other Northern Black Hills schools including Black Hills State University.
“If you are a part of a sport program here in Spearfish, you have the opportunity to come in and train,” Santure said. “I design all of the sessions by sport team.”
Santure works with 250 to 270 high school athletes at Spearfish. This includes eighth-graders who have finished their respective seasons and are preparing for their ninth-grade campaigns.
In-season training is structured within practice times and team requirements. Santure agreed that team accountability plays a significant role in the offseason workout participation, where attendance is not mandatory.
Adjustments are made if an athlete is unable to attend an in-season session. Motivation plays a significant role during the other sessions.
“You are going to get in-season what you earn today,” Santure said of the off-season and preseason motivation.
“The work that you put in now isn’t gonna pay off tomorrow; it isn’t gonna pay off next week,” Santure said. “It’s gonna pay off six months down the road the next time you walk on the field of play.”
Workouts focus on areas like power production, strength, and injury reduction. Science and research are used to build a comprehensive program to prepare athletes for the coaches.
Sessions begin with a dynamic stretching, which focuses on getting muscles and joints loose. Santure then briefs participants on the workout, goals, and the reason for doing so.
Santure watches every workout aspect and walks among the athletes to make sure things are going properly. He asks the athletes how they feel physically and otherwise.
“I really let them try to take control and take ownership of them creating an envi ronment that they think they’re going to be successful in,” Santure said. He added having fun in the room is important, so he does not try to force things.
“I try to stick and adhere to the highest level of industry standard,” Santure said. “We have this great care team that are able to stick to the industry standard.”
Santure meets with each coach before the season.
Conversation focuses on how coaches viewed the previous campaign, and where they would like to see the team improve physically.
One of those coaches is head football coach Dalton Wademan. He said the strength and conditioning program is phenomenal.
“We believe that in order to compete with East River teams, we must put our time in the weight room,” said Wademan.
Wademan added the coaches have pushed the weight room and held athletes accountable during his three years here.
“Coach (Eric) Santure does a great job in preparing our athletes to be at their best on the day of competition,” Wademan said. “This doesn’t just happen in season, but out-of-season and preseason as well.”
Wademan said Santure wants all Spearfish athletes to be successful, and it is his goal to do what he can to help them reach that stage.
Shelbie Richards, the Lady Spartans volleyball coah, said Santure has been an outstanding addition to the district.
“I truly believe a majority of our girls enjoy the weight room and have seen great improvement,” Richards said. “Coach (Eric) Santure has a great program set up for each athlete, which is noticeable when watching our girls jump.”
Richards added the squad had minimal injuries last season, and she credits Santure’s mobility he has within the program.
Tailoring a program also requires Santure to view the previous season’s trends.
He then makes the pertinent adjustments to help create the most ready, prepared player possible.
Santure works closely with Spearfish athletic trainer Jessica Bragg.
He sends an athlete to Bragg’s room, and they work to tailor appropriate programs.
He has encountered athletes who are recovering from surgery. Santure chats with the physical therapist to help him determine what he can and cannot do.
Workouts are conducted in the offseason as well as during the campaign. Santure gives the athletes one to two months off before bringing them back for offseason workouts.
“There’s a lot more that we can accomplish in the offseason or the preseason than we can during the in-season,” Santure said. He added the in-season workouts feature low repetitions with higher intensity, with strength and power developed in the offseason and preseason.
Spearfish High School Activities Director Stephanie Ornelas expressed her gratitude to Monument Health for the support it provides.
“The strength and conditioning program coach (Eric) Santure has created is an elite program, and the progress is showing in our athletes,” Ornelas said.
Santure said the Spearfish Booster Club has lent fantastic support, including the chance to use and pay for a Team Builder program. To his knowledge, Spearfish is the only South Dakota high school with this.
This training software allows Santure to track an athlete’s progress on daily, weekly, monthly, and seasonal intervals. He is also able to track recovery and how they are feeling: hence, the video monitor.
Information gleaned helps Santure plan the sessions.
Girls’ basketball, for example, has a training summary including team averages for various categories. They help Santure determine if the squad is progressing in the right way, with proper adjustments made.
“We are really starting to understand the buy-in and understand the process that we’re doing,” Santure said in highlighting the biggest changes he has seen in the past 13 months. “Everybody has been such a huge supporter of what I’m trying to build here.”
Santure has most enjoyed working with the athletes and seeing them apply those concepts to their sport.
He said his biggest challenge centers on getting the athletes to trust the process and the program, especially with something new.
Santure has a “Spartan Lifter of the Week” program that highlights a person’s accomplishments. Announcements for two athletes (one boy and one girl) are made each Monday at school.
“We need to always put the emphasis on the kids, especially in high school athletics,” Santure said. He added this level marks the perfect expression of athletes because athletes play for the love of the sport and the honor of representing their school, family and community.
Santure said he is excited about some things that will happen in the summer programs. He added he would eventually like to see total participation year-round.
