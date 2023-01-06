athletic training.jpg

Eric Santure makes sure the Spearfish High School weight room is ready to accommodate Spartans’ athletes. Santure has served as the director of strength and conditioning for the past 13 months and is also the Monument Health performance enhancement specialist.

Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School director of strength and conditioning Eric Santure surveys the weight room that will house athletes for workouts later in the day. Weights, benches, a full-length mirror, and video monitor figure prominently in his outer office.

Santure has worked in the Spartans’ athletic department for about 13 months and also serves as the Monument Health performance enhancement specialist.

