Sailor signs to wrestle at Minot State

SPEARFISH — Max Sailor became the newest member of the Minot (N.D.) State University wrestling team when he signed his letter of intent Thursday afternoon.
“I really like the area, and all my family lives there,” Sailor said.
He added the team atmosphere really appealed to him as well.
Sailor plans to study physical science at Minot State. He most looks forward to training and getting to know new people.
He was asked about goals for his final high school season. Going undefeated, and earning a third state championship, are first on his list.
