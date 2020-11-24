Sailor signs to wrestle at Minot State

Spearfish High School senior Max Sailor signed a letter of intent Thursday to wrestle for Minot (N.D.) State University beginning next school year. Pictured are, back row from left: Spearfish head varsity coach John Bokker, Spearfish assistant coach Joel Martin, Spearfish assistant coach Cory Neuharth; front row from left: father Sean Sailor, Max Sailor, and mother Amanda Sailor.  Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Max Sailor became the newest member of the Minot (N.D.) State University wrestling team when he signed his letter of intent Thursday afternoon.

“I really like the area, and all my family lives there,” Sailor said.

He added the team atmosphere really appealed to him as well.

Sailor plans to study physical science at Minot State. He most looks forward to training and getting to know new people.

He was asked about goals for his final high school season. Going undefeated, and earning a third state championship, are first on his list.

