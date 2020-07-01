BELLE FOURCHE — The 11th annual Ranch Rodeo ended the first official day of the Black Hills Roundup, Tuesday night, at the Roundup Grounds in Belle Fourche.
Ranch rodeo events mirror the work performed each day on the ranch. Four-person teams aimed for the fastest possible times in branding, sorting, wild cow milking, bronc riding, and roping events.
Twelve teams began the night; Slim Buttes emerged as the champion. Jay Olson, Ty Thybo, Tanner Hewitt, and Ty Hotchkiss represented that squad.
Second-place honors went to the team representing Butte County Equipment. Members were Aaron Lindskov, Tyrel Bonnet, Jeremy Vandriel, and Tyler Mitchell.
R&R Ranches earned third-place honors. Jared Lei, Lonnie Richard, Jet Price, and Cole Stevenson comprised that quartet.
Top scores follow.
Branding
1 Runaway Cattle Company 55 seconds
2 Slim Buttes 56 seconds
3 St. Onge Livestock 1 minute 8 seconds
4 Philip Livestock 1:15
Sorting
1 St. Onge Livestock 1 minute 8 seconds
2 (tie) Nixon Ranch 1:28
2 (tie) R&R Ranches 1:28
2 (tie) Butte County Equipment 1:28
Wild cow milking
1 Bismarck Ranch 36 seconds
2 Kudlock Ranch 47 seconds
3 TC Outfit 51 seconds
4 Ward Ranch 58 seconds
Double mugging
1 Philip Livestock 1 minute 3 seconds
2 Slim Buttes 1:05
3 Butte County Equipment 1:08
4 Kudlock Ranch 1:15
Bronc riding
1 Slim Buttes (Ty Thybo) 79 points
2 (tie) R&R Ranches (Jet Price) 78
2 (tie) Ty Fenster (212-79 Service Station) 78
4 Butte County Equipment (Jeremy Vandriel) 75
Top hand
Chet Crago (Runaway Cattle Company)
Top horse award
Cooper Crago (Runaway Cattle Company)
Festivities began with a cattle drive down Belle Fourche’s State Street. Events moved to the Black Hills
