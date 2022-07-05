BELLE FOURCHE — Rodeo athletes from throughout the nation etched their names in the Black Hills Roundup record books as the 103rd annual edition ended Monday at the Black Hills Roundup Grounds.
Wade Sundell of Boxholm, Iowa, collected 90 points on the saddle bronc named Lunatic from Hell for top honors. The score matched an arena record that Sundell first set in 2013 and JJ Elshere matched in 2019.
Kolton Schmidt of Barrhead, Alberta; and Cole Davison of Stephenville, Texas, emerged as the team roping champions. The pair completed two go-rounds in a total time of 10.3 seconds.
The team roping pair of Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira turned in a 3.6-second time earlier in the weekend. This set a new arena record, surpassing the 3.7-second clocking that Clay Smith and Jade Corkhill set in 2021.
Houston Herbert of College Grove, Tenn., emerged as the bareback riding champion. He collected 87.5 points on the bronc named Tequila Time.
The steer wrestling crown when to Dupree, S.D., resident Kody Woodward. He turned in a top time of 3.9 seconds.
Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, scored 88.5 points on the bull named Charmer for the top spot. He was one of only two bull riders to post a qualified ride for the weekend.
Gatesville, Texas, breakaway roper Jordi Edens posted a time of 2.4 seconds. That was good for the top spot.
Another Texas rider, Dublin’s Kassie Mowry, claimed the barrel racing championship in 16.96 seconds. That allowed her to top the field by one .01 of a second.
Stetson Vest represented Childress, Texas, in tie down roping and boasted a top time of 9.0 seconds.
Glenrock, Wyo., rider Keeley Belanger earned the women’s ranch bronc riding title by scoring 80 points on one qualified ride. Contestants rode once on Saturday and once on Sunday, and no one turned in two qualified scores.
Gov. Kristi Noem presented the American flag prior to Sunday’s PRCA performance, with Dana Bowman bringing the flag into the arena by air to begin Monday’s rodeo. Bowman is a double amputee and retired Sgt. 1st Class with the U.S. Army.
Top-three place winners in each event follow.
Bareback riding
1 Houston Herbert (College Grove, Tenn.) 87.5 points on Tequila time
2 Rickey Williams (Decateur, Ala.) 83.5 on Jungle Janes Sister
3 Dean Thompson (Altamont, Utah) 82.5 on Rub & Tug
Steer wrestling
1 Kody Woodward (Dupree, S.D.) 3.9 seconds
2 Caden Camp (Belgrade, Mont.) 4.0
3 Reed Kraeger (Waco, Neb.) 4.2
Team roping
1 Kolton Schmidt (Barrhead, Alberta) and Cole Davison (Stephenville, Texas) 10.3 seconds on two go-rounds
2 Joshua Torres (Stephenville, Texas) and Jonathan Torres (Stephenville, Texas) 10.8 on two
3 Cody Kidd V (Charlotte, N.C.) and Lane Mitchell (Bolivar, Tenn.) 11.2 on two
Saddle bronc riding
1 Wade Sundell (Boxholm, Iowa) 90 points on Lunatic From Hell
2 Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, S.D.) 88
3 (tie) Cole Elshere (Faith, S.D.) 87.5 on Miss Chestnut’s Legacy
3 (tie) Jacob Kammerer (Philip, S.D.) 87.5 on Baby Sitter
Tie down roping
1 Stetson Vest (Childress, Texas) 9.0 seconds
2 Westyn Hughes (Caldwell, Texas) 9.3
3 Kincade Henry (Mount Pleasant, Texas) 9.4
Barrel racing
1 Kassie Mowry (Dublin, Texas) 16.96 seconds
2 Jordon Briggs (Lott, Texas) 16.97
3 Sissy Winn (Chapman Ranch, Texas) 17.16
Bull riding
1 Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah) 88.5 points on Charmer
2 Jestyn Woodward (Custer, S.D.) 82
Breakaway roping
1 Jordi Edens (Gatesville, Texas) 2.4 seconds
2 (tie) J J Hampton (Stephenville, Texas) 2.6
2 (tie) Aubrie Ford (Texarkana, Ark.) 2.6
2 (tie) Shelby Boisjoli (Calgary, Alberta) 2.6
Women’s ranch bronc riding
1 Keeley Belanger (Glenrock, Wyo.) 80 points on one go-round
2 Kathryn Sauerwein (Cody, Wyo.) 75.5 on one
3 Bee Underwood (Douglas, Wyo.) 74.5 on one
Steer roping (Friday, July 1)
1 Clay Long (Stephenville, Texas) 32.5 seconds on three go-rounds
2 Cole Patterson (Pratt, Kn.) 33.2 on two
3 Blake Deckard (Eufaula, Okla.) 34.4 on three
Ranch bronc riding finals (Friday, July 1)
1 Sterling Brown 86 points
2 Cody Wheeler 78
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.