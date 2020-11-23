Rotert signs to play basketball at Dakota Wesleyan

SPEARFISH — Erin Rotert made it official Thursday afternoon when she signed a letter of intent to play women’s basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell starting with the next school year.
“When I visited, they were very welcoming,” said Rotert, who plans to study criminal justice or criminology. “I love the campus and the environment.”
Rotert had the opportunity to watch the Tigers play against South Dakota State University last season.
“I really liked their coaching staff and how they played,” she said.
The future is what Rotert is most looking forward to. She said things are unknown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotert was asked what her goals are for her final high school season. “I just want to make it to the Sweet 16 and hopefully cut the net and go to state,” she said. “Just really work together.”
