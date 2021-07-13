Rosencranz named to Northwoods League All-Star game

BISMARCK, N.D. — Spearfish native Jaxon Rosencranz made history playing for the Bismarck on July 3, in Bismarck, N.D.
With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, the Larks loaded the bases.
Rosencranz promptly stole home, and not only scored a run, but the play won Bismarck resident, Ryan Repnow $20,000.
It was a part of the “Steal Home” promotion with the Larks and Knutson Realty.
Fans went to a Knutson Realty open house during the Parade of Homes to be entered to win Larks tickets. If the Larks stole home on the night of their tickets, they win $20,000 to go towards a new home or plot of land in, Elk Ridge, Whispering Ridge at Hawktree, The Ridge at Hawktree or Whispering Bay.
It was Rosencranz’s first career stolen home base.
Rosencranz was named to the Northwoods League All-Star game as a member of the Great Plains Division All-Star team.
The all-star gane is set for 6:05 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, at ISG Field, in Mankato, Minn.
