Rosencranz and Augustana fall in NCIS championship game

SIOUX FALLS — Spearfish native Jaxon Rosencranz and the Augustana Vikings baseball team lost to No. 13 Minnesota State Universi 11-9 in championship of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Baseball Tournament, Friday, in Sioux Falls.
In Game No. 1, Augustana defeated Minnesota State 9-2, forcing a second championship game. Rosencranz was three-for-four, scoring one run, and driving in a run.
In Game No. 2 The Vikings came up just short, losing to the Mavericks 11-9.
Rosencranz was three-for-three scoring two runs and driving in three runs for the Vikings (36-11).
Rosencranz made the all-tourney team, and finished the tournament eight-for-11 scoring eight runs, and driving in 11 runs, with three home runs.
Despite the loss, the season rolls on for the Augustana baseball team.
The No. 18-ranked Augustana baseball team’s 2021 campaign continues with a trip to the NCAA Central Regional Tournament. The Vikings, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, face the No. 5-seeded Southern Arkansas Muleriders. Central Missouri is the host school for the Central Regional.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.