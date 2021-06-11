Ron Materi Memorial Golf Scramble June 19 in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — The Ron Materi Memorial Golf Scramble will be held June 19 at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club.
This event is a benefit for the Ron Materi Road Trip Foundation.
The Ron Materi Road Trip Foundation is a non-profit organization, in memoriam of the late, GREAT, Ron Materi,
In honor of Ron Materi, his wife Carla and their children have established the foundation to issue gas cards for individuals traveling to receive medical treatment,
The cost to play golf is $125 per player and includes: 18 holes of golf with a cart, lunch, and prizes.
To register call or text (307) 680-0429.
