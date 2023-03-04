STURGIS — Three basketball referees were honored for their 110 years of combined service before the boys game between Sturgis Brown and Douglas, Monday night, at the West gym, in Sturgis.
This was their last time during a high school regular season game that the three officials would work a game together, as they all three are retiring at the end of this season.
Dave Rodgers, Mike Kirkeby, and Randy Stanton are more than referees. They are sportsmen, gentleman, teammates, mentors, brothers, ambassadors, and most importantly, friends of many.
Without them, the game doesn’t exist.
Rogers started officiating in 1993 with 30 years as a basketball official.
He was selected for 20 South Dakota state basketball tournaments, 12 girls and eight boys.
He’s officiated six championship games and was named as the NFOA Boys Official of the Year.
Kirkeby started officiating in 1995, and has 28 years as a basketball official.
He was selected to 15, South Dakota state basketball tournaments, three girls, and 12 boys, he’s officiated two championships games and was named as a NFOA Boys Official of the Year.
Stanton started officiating in 1978 with 52 years as a basketball official.
He was selected to 30 state basketball tournaments 25 girls and five boys he’s officiated seven championship games and was named as a NFOA Girls Official of the Year.
Before Monday’s game the three officials were honored with a a special presentation.
The three officials were presented with signed basketballs to all three officials.
Presenting the signed basketballs were Douglas head coach Travis Miller, along with Patriots team captains, and representing Sturgis Brown was head coach Derris Buus, and the Scoopers team captains.
Scott Jensen, the public announcer announced to those in attendance, “This isn’t goodbye, but as the buzzer sounds, and for the last time as a regular season high school basketball official and you walk off the floor, we will always respect you, your time, your passion, and your commitment to the game of basketball. Mike, Dave, and Randy, thank you from all of us to each one of you and thank you to your families for sharing you with us. Tonight, as we say thank you for the all the hours both at home studying as well as school learning their craft each season to make sure they didn’t miss a beat and now for the last time together with 110 combined years of officiating basketball 65 state tournaments selections and 15 state championship games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.