1. ref.jpg
STURGIS — Three basketball referees were honored for their 110 years of combined service before the boys game between Sturgis Brown and Douglas, Monday night, at the West gym, in Sturgis.

This was their last time during a high school regular season game that the three officials would work a game together, as they all three are retiring at the end of this season.  

