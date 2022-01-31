Rodeo Rapid City Xtreme Broncs event crowns champ

RAPID CITY — Allen Boore of Axtell, Utah, used an 89-point ride on the saddle bronc named Lunatic from Hell to claim top honors at Saturday night’s Xtreme Broncs event, held at Summit Arena at The Monument.
“That horse is awesome,” Boore said in describing the lengendary bronc. “Every time it goes out, you know what he’s going to do.”
Boore said Lunatic from Hell is the type of horse every bronc rider wants to draw.
“When I got my call-backs on Monday or Tuesday, I saw what I had,” Boore recalled. “I knew I had a dang good chance of winning.”
Boore is a regular at Rodeo Rapid City. He described what has brought him back several times.
“This is one of the best bronc matches we have all year long,” Boore said. “There are 40 of the best guys in the world, and every one wants to win.”
Summit Arena at The Monument hosted this event for the very first time.
“The crowd was awesome,” Boore said. “It was loud, and it makes it fun when they’re into it.”
Boore talked about how the Summit Arena atmosphere differed from that of the event’s previous home: the Barnett Center.
“It’s just a little bit louder and a lot more exciting,” Boore said. “It’s a brand-new facility, and just able to get some more people in here and make it that much better for us.”
Each rider competed in one go-round, with that score determining his final place.
Four South Dakota riders earned top-eight status.
Rapid City’s Jade Blackwell tied for second place with Tularosa, N.M., rider Ross Griffin. Each scored 87 points. Onida’s Brady Hill finished sixth at 83 points. Lane Stirling of Buffalo, and Cole Elshere of Faith, tied for seventh at 82.5 points apiece.
The top eight finishers follow. Rider name, hometown, score, bronc name, and winnings are listed.
1 Allen Boore (Axtell, Utah) 89 points on Lunatic from Hell, $4,004.40
2 (tie) Jade Blackwell (Rapid City, S.D.) 87 on Gangster, $2,669.60
2 (tie) Ross Griffin (Tularosa, N.M.) 87 on Loose Cinches, $2,669.60
4 Leon Fountain (Socorro, N.M.) 85 on California KISS, $1,468.28
5 Brody Cress (Hillsdale, Wyo.) 84 on Big John, $934.36
6 Brady Hill (Onida, S.D.) 83 on Maria Bartiromo, $667.40
7 (tie) Lane Stirling (Buffalo, S.D.) 82.5 on South Point, $467.18
7 (tie) Cole Elshere (Faith, S.D.) 82.5 on Pickle Juice, $467.18
