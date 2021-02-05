Rodeo Rapid City ends Friday performance

RAPID CITY — Rodeo Rapid City ended its second-to-last day of performances Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Top-three leaders in each event follow.
Bareback Riding
1 Jess Pope 89.5 points
2 Tanner Aus 89
3 Jamie Howlett 87
Tie Down Roping
1 Shad Mayfield 8.0 seconds
2 Zack Jongbloed 8.2
3 (tie) Michael Otero 8.3
3 (tie) Preston Pederson 8.3
3 (tie) Trenton Smith 8.3
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Ryder Wright 85.5 points
2 Tegan Smith 84.5
3 Mitch Pollock 82.5
Steer Wrestling
1 Jake Kraupie 3.5 seconds
2 (tie) Gabe Burrows 3.7
2 (tie) Sterling Lambert 3.7
Team Roping
1 John Gaona and Trevor Nowlin 4.1 seconds
2 (tie) Hayes Smith and Justin Davis 4.2
2 (tie) Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan 4.2
Barrel Racing
1 Randee Prindle 11.80 seconds
2 Keyla Polizello Costa 11.91
3 Kathy Grimes 12.05
Bull Riding
1 Parker Breding 90.5 points
2 Fletcher Jowers 89
3 Braden Richardson 86
Two performances are slated for Saturday. They begin at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
