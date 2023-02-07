RAPID CITY — Three South Dakota riders claimed top honors as Rodeo Rapid City’s 2023 edition ended Saturday night at The Monument’s Summit Arena.
Billy Boldon of Oglala earned the steer wrestling title after a 4.1-second run. Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett collected 89.5 points on the saddle bronc named South Point to win top honors. McLaughlin’s Chance Schott secured the bull riding crown after scoring 87.5 points on One Chance.
Two other events ended in ties for first place.
Bobbi Olson (Sheyenne, N.D.) and Kelly Allen (Stephenville, Texas) shared the barrel racing crown after each turned in a time of 13.08 seconds.
The winning tie down roping time was 7.7 seconds. Roy Lee (Marshall, Mo.) and Britt Bedke (Oakley, Idaho) each turned in that time.
Granite Falls, Minn., bareback rider Tanner Aus turned in an 88-point score on the bronc named Hot Mocha to win.
Team roping honors went to the Crescent, Okla., pair of J.C. Yeahquo and L.J. Yeahquo. They combined for a time of 4.6 seconds.
Ty Owens of Helena, Mont., took home the Rapid City Horizon Permit Bareback Riding title. His final score was 82 points.
Numbers for the 46th annual rodeo showcase included roughly 700 riders, nine stock contractors, and more than $200,000 in prize money.
Top-six finishes in each event follow.
1 Tanner Aus (Granite Falls, Minn.) 88 points on Hot Mocha, $5,005.50
2 Keenan Reed Hayes (Hayden, Colo.) 86 on Moccasin Fringe, $3,837.55
3 Tyler Berghuis (Atwater, Minn.) 83.5 on $2,836.45
4 Ty Owens (Helena, Mont.) 82 on Hillbilly, $1,835.35
5 Richmond Champion (Stevensville, Mont.) 81.5 on Tequilla Time, $1,167.95
6 Steven DeWolfe-Shedeed (Buffalo Gap, S.D.) 80 on Debra’s Pet, $834.25
1 Billy Boldon (Oglala, S.D.) 4.1 seconds, $3,594.32
2 Justice Johnson (Bismarck, N.D.) 4.3, $3,215.97
3 (tie) Jake Kraupie (Bridgeport, Neb.) 4.5, $2,459.27 3 (tie) Trell Etbauer (Goodwell, Okla.) 4.5, $2,459.27
3 (tie) Nick Guy (Sparta, Wis.) 4.5, $2,459.27
6 Shane Frey (Duncan, Okla.) 4.6, $1,702.57
1 J.C. Yeahquo (Crescent, Okla.) and L.J. Yeahquo (Crescent, Okla.) 4.6 seconds, $4,375.70 each
2 Austin Crist (Fountain, Colo.) and Cullen Teller (Ault, Colo.) 4.7, $3,915.10 each
3 Cooper White (Hershey, Neb.) and Tucker James White (Hershey, Neb.) 4.9, $3,454.50 each
4 Clayton Van Aken (Yoder, Wyo.) and T.J. Watts (Eads, Colo.) 5.0, $2,993.90 each
5 Bodie Mattson (Sturgis, S.D.) and Cash Hetzel (Lemmon, S.D.) 5.1, $2,533.30 each
6 Wyatt Murray (Neola, Utah) and Jared Fillmore (Payson, Utah) 5.4, $2,072.70 each
1 Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, S.D.) 89.5 points on South Point, $4,624.80
2 (tie) Cash Wilson (Wall, S.D.) 84.5 on Collect Call, $3,083.20
2 (tie) Brady Hill (Onida, S.D.) 84.5 on Lunatic Nation, $3,083.20
4 Kolby Wanchuk (Sherwood Park, Alberta) 84 on Disco Inferno, $1,695.76
5 Jade Blackwell (Rapid City, S.D.) 83.5 on Little Lunatic, $1,079.12
6 Q Taylor (Casper, Wyo.) 82.5 on Face Book, $770.80
1 (tie) Roy Lee (Marshall, Mo.) 7.7 seconds, $4,906.80
1 (tie) Britt Bedke (Oakley, Idaho) 7.7, $4,906.80
3 Trevor Hale (Perryton, Texas) 7.9, $4,089.00
4 Trent Creager (Stillwater, Okla.) 8.3, $3,543.80
5 Hunter Herrin (Apache, Okla.) 8.5, $2,998.60
6 Ben Robinson (Red Deer County, Alberta) 8.6, $2,453.40
1 (tie) Bobbi Olson (Sheyenne, N.D.) 13.08 seconds, $4,191.08
1 (tie) Kelly Allen (Stephenville, Texas) 13.08, $4,191.08
3 Ellie Bard (Sheridan, Wyo.) 13.14, $3,026.89
4 Taylor Hanson (St. Onge, S.D.) 13.16, $2,328.38
5 Shali Lord (Lamar, Colo.) 13.22, $1,862.70
6 Jessica Routier (Buffalo, S.D.) 13.28, $1,397.02
1 Chance Schott (McLaughlin, S.D.) 87.5 points on One Chance, $4,399.20
2 Levi Walter Schonebaum (Burke, S.D.) 84.5 on Time Traveler, $3,372.72
3 (tie) Parker Breding (Edgar, Mont.) 84 on King, $2,052.96
3 (tie) Clayton Savage (Banner, Wyo.) 84 on Fire Creek, $2,052.96
5 T Parker (Winnie, Texas) 82.5 on Fire Code, $1,026.48
6 Denton Fugate (Ash Flat, Ark.) 82 on Big Bubba, $733.20
RC Horizon Permit Bareback Riding
1 Ty Owens (Helena, Mont.) 82 points, $376.00
2 Drake James Amundson (Wheatland, Wyo.) 76, $282
3 Brice Patterson (Laramie, Wyo.) 72, $188
4 Myles Rose Carlson (Evanston, Wyo.) $94
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.