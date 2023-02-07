Rodeo Rapid City ends 1.jpg
RAPID CITY — Three South Dakota riders claimed top honors as Rodeo Rapid City’s 2023 edition ended Saturday night at The Monument’s Summit Arena.

Billy Boldon of Oglala earned the steer wrestling title after a 4.1-second run. Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett collected 89.5 points on the saddle bronc named South Point to win top honors. McLaughlin’s Chance Schott secured the bull riding crown after scoring 87.5 points on One Chance.

