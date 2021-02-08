RAPID CITY — A Don Barnett Arena record set earlier in the week held up as Rodeo Rapid City officially ended Saturday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Randee Prindle turned in that record-setting performance to win the barrel racing title. The resident of Gilman City, Mo., completed the course in an arena-best mark of 11.80 seconds, doing so early in the week.
This year’s rodeo featured a total of 720 competitors in regular performance and timed event slack.
Prindle’s effort highlighted a rodeo in which champions were crowned in six other events.
Two competitors shared the bareback riding title. Jess Pope of Waverly, Kan., and Jayco Roper of Oktaha, Okla., collected 89.5 points on their respective efforts. Pope rode the bronc named Prairie Rose, with Roper on the bronc named Pop A Top.
Shad Mayfield of Clovis, N.M., claimed top honors in tie down roping. He turned in a clocking of 8.0 seconds.
Heflin, La., saddle bronc rider Cody DeMoss earned the top spot in that event. He collected a score of 91 points on the bronc named Face Book.
The steer wrestling title went to Bridgeport, Neb., representative Jake Kraupie. His winning time was 3.5 seconds.
An Arizona duo emerged victorious from the team roping event. Winkelman’s John Gaona and Casa Grande’s Trevor Nowlin paired for a time of 4.1 seconds.
Byers, Kan., bull rider JR Stratford emerged victorious from his event after scoring 93.5 points on the bull named High Expectations.
Nightly PRCA performances also included freestyle bullfighting.
Top-three finishers in each event follow.
Bareback riding
1 (tie) Jess Pope (Waverly, Kan.) 89.5 points on Prairie Rose, $3,985.60
1 (tie) Jayco Roper (Oktaha, Okla.) 89.5 on Pop A Top, $3,985.60
3 Tanner Aus (Granite Falls, Minn.) 89 on Adam’s Pet, $2,556.80
Tie down roping
1 Shad Mayfield (Clovis, N.M.) 8.0 seconds, $7,411.90
2 Zack Jongbloed (Iowa, La.) 8.2, $6,631.70
3 (tie) Michael Otero (Weatherford, Texas) 8.3, $5,071.30
3 (tie) Preston Pederson (Hermiston, Ore.) 8.3, $5,071.30
3 (tie) Trenton Smith (Bigfoot, Texas) 8.3, $5,071.30
Saddle bronc riding
1 Cody DeMoss (Heflin, La.) 91 points on Face Book, $4,427.40
2 Chase Brooks (Deer Lodge, Mont.) 89 on South Point, $3,394.34
3 (tie) Jake Watson (Hudsons Hope, B.C.) 88.5 on Satisfaction, $2,066.12
3 (tie) Kolby Wanchuk (Sherwood Park, Alberta) 88.5 on Gangster, $2,066.12
Steer wrestling
1 Jake Kraupie (Bridgeport, Neb.) 3.5 seconds, $4,643.60
2 (tie) Gabe Burrows (Dodge City, Kan.) 3.7, $3,910.40
2 (tie) Sterling Lambert (Fallon, Nev.) 3.7, $3,910.40
Team roping
1 John Gaona (Winkelman, Ariz.) and Trevor Nowlin (Casa Grande, Ariz.) 4.1 seconds, $6,255.47 each
2 (tie) Hayes Smith (Central Point, Ore.) and Justin Davis (Cottonwood, Calif.) 4.2, $5,267.76 each
2 (tie) Brenten Hall (Jay, Okla.) and Chase Tryan (Helena, Mont.) 4.2, $5,267.76 each
Barrel racing
1 Randee Prindle (Gilman City, Mo.) 11.80 seconds, $5,433.20
2 Kayla Polizello Costa (Tolar, Texas) 11.91, $4,346.56
3 Kathy Grimes (Medical Lake, Wash.) 12.05, $3,531.58
Bull riding
1 JR Stratford (Byers, Kan.) 93.5 points on High Expectations, $4,314.60
2 Parker Breding (Edgar, Mont.) 90.5 on Law & Order, $3,307.86
3 TJ Gray (Dairy, Ore.) 89.5 on Dr Campbell, $2,444.94
