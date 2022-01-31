Rodeo Rapid City crowns 1st Summit champion

RAPID CITY — Riker Carter of Stone, Idaho, etched his name into the Rodeo Rapid City history books Friday night.
Carter won the PRCA Xtreme Bulls event at the Summit Arena at The Monument by collecting 87 points on the bull named Rock N Roll Fantasy. This was the first-ever Rodeo Rapid City event inside the new facility.
Thirty-five riders vied for top honors during the single go-round event.
“I usually don’t have very good luck with bulls that spin to the left away from my hand,” Carter said. He added he had a good seat on the bull and felt completely in control from the first jump out.
Carter is familiar with Rodeo Rapid City, having won this event in 2018. He described the Rapid City atmosphere as “awesome.”
“It’s the first of the year, and everyone’s excited to go,” Carter said. “They pack the stands every time; you can’t beat the atmosphere.”
Fans and stock bring Carter to Rapid City every year. He said he loves to come here.
Carter said the Summit chutes are set up a bit differently from those at the Barnett Center, where Rodeo Rapid City events were held up until last year.
“It’s a little warmer; it’s not so cold back here for us,” Carter added. “The atmosphere’s a lot better in here, like the sound and everything.”
The Summit boasts more of a stadium setup, according to Carter. He said that makes the energy level seem higher, and more sound is heard.
Final results follow. The rider name, hometown, score, bull’s name, and winnings are listed.
1 Riker Carter (Stone, Idaho) 87 points on Rock N Roll Fantasy, $4,004.40
2 Blaine Beaty (Deer Creek, Minn.) 86 on George’s Hotline, $3,070.04
3 Payton Dean Nelson (Smithfield, Utah) 85 on Mad Money, $2,269.16
4 Chance Schott (McLaughlin, S.D.) 84.5 on Trump 2020, $1,468.28
5 D.J. LaFleur (Liberty, Texas) 84 on El Diablo, $934.36
6 Tyler Ray Taylor (Stephenville, Texas) 82.5 on Law Dog, $667.40
7 Maverick Potter (Waxahachie, Texas) 82.5 on Night Slinger, $533.92
8 Reid Oftedahl (Raymond, Minn.) 82 on Tin Star, $400.44
