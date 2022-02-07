RAPID CITY — Rodeo Rapid City officially ended Saturday night at Summit Arena at The Monument with two events — bull riding and saddle bronc riding — having two riders sharing the top spot.
Bull riders JR Stratford of Byers, Kan., and Tristan O’Neal of Valier, Mont., each collected 87 points on their respective bulls. Stratford rode the bull named Rock N Roll Fantasy; O’Neal was on the bull named Law Dog.
Riggin Smith, of Winterset, Iowa, and Eagle Butte, S.D., competitor Shorty Garrett tied for the saddle bronc riding title. Each collected 85.5 points on their respective efforts: Smith on the bronc named Pip Squeak, and Garrett on the bronc named Spark Plug.
Merriman, Neb., bareback bronc rider Garrett Shadbolt claimed top honors by scoring 89 points on the bronc named Game Trail.
The steer wrestling title went to Heppner, Ore., competitor Blake Knowles. He turned in a time of 3.8 seconds.
Jake Cooper of Monument, N.M.; and Sid Sporer of Cody, Wyo., paired for the team roping championship. Their clocking was 4.2 seconds.
Top honors in tie down roping went to Thayer, Iowa, competitor Dallen McIntire. His time was 8.1 seconds.
Roland, Okla., barrel racer Ari-Anna Flynn emerged victorious from that event after a time of 13.05 seconds.
Top-five finishers in each event follow.
Bareback riding
1 Garrett Shadbolt (Merriman, Neb.) 89 points on Game Trail, $5,040.75
2 Orin Larsen (Inglis, Manitoba) 88.5 on Pejuta Haka, $3,864.57
3 Caleb Bennett (Corvallis, Mont.) 86 on Wes Texas, $2,856.42
4 Lane McGehee (Victoria, Texas) 85.5 on Hillbilly, $1,848.27
5 (tie) Richmond Champion (Stevensville, Mont.) 84.5 on Casey Fire, $1,008.14
5 (tie) Austin Foss (Terrebonne, Ore.) 84.5 on Dark Knight, $1,008.14
Steer wrestling
1 Blake Knowles (Heppner, Ore.) 3.8 seconds, $4,576.62
2 (tie) Jon Laine Herl (Goodland, Kan.) 4.0, $3,853.99
2 (tie) Cameron Morman (Glen Ullin, N.D.) 4.0, $3,853.99
4 (tie) Jake Kraupie (Bridgeport, Neb.) 4.1, $2,649.62
4 (tie) Nick Guy (Sparta, Wis.) 4.1, $2,649.62
4 (tie) Ty Allred (Tooele, Utah) 4.1, $2,649.62
Team roping
1 Jake Cooper (Monument, N.M.) and Sid Sporer (Cody, Wyo.) 4.2 seconds, $3,961.16 each
2 (tie) Junior Dees (Aurora, S.D.) and Levi Lord (Sturgis, S.D.) 4.4, $3,536.75 each
2 (tie) Jon Peterson (Belle Fourche, S.D.) and Trae Smith (Georgetown, Idaho) 4.4, $3,536.75 each
4 Britt Williams (Hammond, Mont.) and Cayden Cox (Arroyo Grande, Calif.) 4.9, $3,112.34 each
5 Dalton Turner (Sidney, Ark.) and Trent Vaught (Mena, Ark.) 5.4, $2,829.40 each
Saddle bronc riding
1 (tie) Riggin Smith (Winterset, Iowa) 85.5 points on Pip Squeak, $4,384.16
1 (tie) Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte, S.D.) 85.5 on Spark Plug, $4,384.16
3 Jake Watson (Hudsons Hope, British Columbia) 84 on Strawberry Rocket, $2,812.48
4 (tie) Kolby Wanchuk (Sherwood Park, Alberta) 83.5 on Dry Creek, $1,488.96
4 (tie) Mitch Pollock (Winnemucca, Nev.) 83.5 on Professional Lunatic, $1,488.96
Tie down roping
1 Dallen McIntire (Thayer, Iowa) 8.1 seconds, $5,491.95
2 Michael Otero (Millsap, Texas) 8.2, $4,913.85
3 Clint Kindred (Oral, S.D.) 8.5, $4,335.75
4 Nolan Richie (Bristol, S.D.) 9.0, $3,757.65
5 (tie) Colton Kofoed (Bear River, Wyo.) 9.1, $2,890.50
5 (tie) Ty Harris (San Angelo, Texas) 9.1, $2,890.50
Barrel racing
1 Ari-Anna Flynn (Roland, Okla.) 13.05 seconds, $4,913.38
2 Jamie Olsen (Brock, Texas) 13.22, $3,930.70
3 Jessie Telford (Caldwell, Idaho) 13.29, $3,193.69
4 (tie) Abby Phillips (Marshall, Texas) 13.34, $2,211.02
4 (tie) Nikki Hansen (Dickinson, N.D.) 13.34, $2,211.02
Bull riding
1 (tie) JR Stratford (Byers, Kan.) 87 points on Rock N Roll Fantasy, $4,409.07
1 (tie) Tristan O’Neal (Valier, Mont.) 87 on Law Dog, $4,409.07
3 Tim Bingham (Malad City, Idaho) 85 on F24, $2,828.46
4 Garrett Wickett (Battle Creek, Neb.) 84 on Muley Madness, $1,830.18
5 Dillon James Tyner (Eaton, Colo.) 79 on Flying Lowe, $1,164.66
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.