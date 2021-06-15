Rodeo athletes in Fort Pierre for state finals

FORT PIERRE — Numerous area athletes have qualified for the South Dakota High School Rodeo Finals that begin today in Fort Pierre.
Events get underway with cutting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The short go-round is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Athletes competed in two regional rodeos and attempted to earn points for state. They received 10 points for first place, nine for second, and so forth down to one point for 10th place.
Points from the top three rodeos may be taken toward state, with a maximum possible of 30 points. An athlete qualifies for state by scoring three points during the season.
Area qualifiers follow and are indicated by event. Names come first, followed by residents and the number of points taken into state.
BAREBACK RIDING
Colton Shelley, Nisland, 30 points
Kashton Ford, Sturgis, 28
Reece Reder, Fruitdale, 27
Cayden Wolfe, Belle Fourche, 26
BARREL RACING
Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 30 points
Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 28
Jasmyn Jensen, Belle Fourche, 24
