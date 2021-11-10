Robinson to compete at nationals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Black Hills State University’s Xiomara Robinson has earned a spot in the upcoming NCAA Division II Women’s Cross Country Championship.
Robinson qualified for nationals after competing in the NCAA South Central Regional Championships held Nov. 6 in Lubbock, Texas.
She earned a career-best, 6-kilometer time of 21 minutes 3.9 seconds to finish 11th in Lubbock. Westminster’s Saydi Anderson will also represent the South Central Region at nationals.
The championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 in Saint Leo, Fla., at the Abbey Course. That women’s race will begin at 6:30 a.m.
