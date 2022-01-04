Rob Creed resigns as Lady Broncs’ head soccer coach

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche is seeking a new head coach for its varsity girls’ soccer team.
Rob Creed has stepped down after filling this role for three years. Health concerns including melanoma and recent knee surgery played the biggest role into his decision.
“I thought I brought the program something to build on,” Creed said. “The girls’ definitely improved over the last three years.”
Creed said the players are preparing to get to the next level.
“I wish the girls all the best of luck,” he added.
Belle Fourche finished 1-9 last season and did not qualify for the state Class A playoffs.
Creed said the Broncs’ core is relatively young but is really good.
Belle Fourche High School Activities Director Adam Nowowiejski said the process of securing Creed’s replacement has just begun.
The opening was posted in mid-December.
Nowowiejski said resumes are to be collected, and two people have verbally expressed interest in the position.
Nowowiejski said the program is in good shape, and players want to do things to get better.
