SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University won its first-ever Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament title, edging Regis 69-66 in the championship game played Saturday night at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
Yellow Jacket players Joel Scott, Sindou Cisse, Ryker Cisarik, and Adam Moussa earned spots on the All-Tournament team. Scott also received the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honor.
“I’m just so happy for our guys,” said Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson, whose team qualified for the upcoming NCAA Division II tournament and improved to 22-7 on the season. “I don’t know that it was our best game, but I thought Regis played extremely well and made things very difficult on us.”
Regis, who entered the tournament as the number 6 seed, jumped out to a 12-3 lead. Top-seeded Black Hills State took its first lead, at 20-18, on Moussa’s 3-point field goal.
The Yellow Jackets edged ahead 25-22 on PJ Hayes’ 3-point field goal. Regis responded with a 9-0 run, going ahead 31-25 on Will Cranston-Lown’s 3-point field goal.
Black Hills State trailed 33-29 before going on a 7-0 run. Scott netted two free throws to put the Yellow Jackets up 36-33 en route to a 36-35 halftime lead.
Hayes connected from 3-point range as Black Hills State stayed ahead 43-39 early in the second half. Scott and Cisse engineered a four-point run to put the Yellow Jackets up 47-44.
Regis responded with a 12-2 run. Aaron Bokol’s 3-point field goal gave the Rangers a 56-49 advantage.
Scott and Hayes combined for four free throws as Black Hills State narrowed its deficit to 58-53. Regis extended its edge to 62-56 on Brian Dawson’s two free throws.
Black Hills State sliced the margin to 64-62 on Tommy Donovan’s short-range shot. Scott drove from the right side for a slam dunk, was fouled, and completed the three-point play for a 65-64 Yellow Jackets’ lead.
The teams traded baskets, with Dawson’s jump shot keeping Regis within 67-66 as 50 seconds remained.
Scott’s two free throws with 2.1 seconds left put Black Hills State up 69-66. Regis’ last-ditch shot missed the mark to secure the Yellow Jacket win.
Black Hills State received 29 points from Scott, who made 12 of 14 free throw attempts. Cisse (12 points) and Hayes (10) also recorded double-figure scoring.
Dawson tallied a game-high 32 points for Regis (20-10). Cranston-Lown finished with 10 points. Both players earned spots on the All-Tournament team.
“Credit to our guys for just grinding it out,” Thompson said. “The crowd was just electric; I can’t say enough about the support we get here. That’s what makes it special.” Box score numbers listed the attendance as 3,045.
Thompson said the Yellow Jackets were sloppy with the ball in the first half, with 10 turnovers and some inaccurate passes. He added Regis had seven offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
Defense carried Black Hills State, according to Thompson. Regis shot only 40% (24 of 60) for the game.
Moussa reflected on the late rally and said the Yellow Jackets got into a defensive stance.
“We’ve had, especially me, a lot of moments where we’re standing straight up. When we get in a stance, I think we’re one of the best defensive teams in the conference,” Moussa said.
Moussa said Donovan played incredible defense switching on Dawson when Cisse was in foul trouble.
Scott credited defensive effort for the late rally, but something else also entered the picture.
“Also, I think we just kind of settled down and played our game,” Scott said. “We were kind of uptight, a little timid, early on.”
Moussa said he had never really played before as many fans in a playoff before Saturday. He added Black Hills State came out a bit flat.
Scott reflected on his Most Valuable Player honor and the successful season Black Hills State has enjoyed.
“It means a lot, but I can’t do it without the team,” Scott said. “I can’t get any of the looks I get without the other people around me, without coach (Ryan Thompson), or anyone else.”
Scott’s final two free throws were set up by the Black Hills State defense. Regis attempted to score, but Scott said Donovan deflected a pass, and that action allowed Scott to intercept it.
Black Hills State finished 3-0 during the conference tournament.
The Yellow Jackets defeated number 4 seed UC-Colorado Springs 86-77 in Friday’s semifinal to gain their finals spot. Regis outlast second-seeded Colorado Mesa 79-76 in overtime to earn the right to face Black Hills State.
Scott said the biggest on-court keys for the tournamentincluded players staying relaxed, playing their game, and wanting to prove they were the conference’s best team.
Moussa said Scott was one of the biggest on-court keys for the weekend. “For him to average like 33 (points) over the last two games and missing four shots combined: it’s honestly something I’ve never seen,” Moussa added.
Thompson said so many people deserve credit for helping Black Hills State achieve what it has. He added that includes the administration, community members, and boosters.
“It’s special to be a part of this program,” Scott said. “I’ve never really been a part of something where the community and everyone is so involved.”
Black Hills State men’s basketball found out their spot in the 2022 NCAA DII Tournament Sunday night during the NCAA selection show.
The Yellow Jackets will head to Lubbock, Texas to take on No. 6 Dallas Baptist (17-11 overall and and 10-5 in the Lone Star Conference on Saturday, March 12.
This is the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history for the Yellow Jacket men.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.