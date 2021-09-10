RMAC announces 2021-22 COVID guidelines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Presidents’ Council has affirmed the league’s COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming 2021-22 academic school year.
As previously announced, all unvaccinated RMAC student-athletes will be required to test weekly, leading up to competition.
Local health guidelines will direct whether student-athletes who have previously tested positive must also enter the RMAC testing requirement.
Further, officials working RMAC contests are required to be vaccinated, test on a weekly basis, or wear a mask at all times while on RMAC institutional campuses.
All contact tracing will be monitored and conducted at the institutional level by local health authorities.
Each campus will defer to local and state guidelines to determine best practices regarding isolation, quarantine and masking procedures.
Competitions may still be postponed by COVID-19 protocols throughout the 2021-22 academic year, but only if designated health/COVID-19 authority deems contests unsafe for RMAC student-athletes to compete in.
If rescheduling options have been exhausted and contests cannot be made up, the RMAC office may rule “no contest” and therefore those competitions will not count as a loss in the standings for any of the involved programs.
Each RMAC institution has committed to providing up-to-date health and safety guidelines for any participants and spectators that plan on attending contests on their campuses.
Those guidelines can be found on the RMAC website by clicking on “COVID-19 General Informational Help” under the “Inside the RMAC tab.”
