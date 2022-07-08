Rising Scooper football camp teaches fundamentals

STURGIS — The Rising Scoopers football camp taught football fundamentals to over 60 athletes from kindergarten to sixth grade at the high school practice field on Wednesday and Thursday in Sturgis.
“This camp is a great opportunity for our program to work with the youth in our area and build a connection with them as they progress through youth football and onto middle and then hopefully become a Scooper someday,” said Chris Koletzky, Sturgis Brown’s head football coach.
Koletzky talked about the goals he sets out for the camp. “We strive to accomplish serval goals during the camp. We like to make sure we focus on the fundamentals while mixing in a few drills where the kids can just have fun and compete. To have the varsity players connect with the younger players is invaluable to the growth of our program. I really must commend our high school players for demonstrating compassion and a drive to commit to these boys the two days of camp. As a coach there is always and extra bonus when you see your own players passing on the same knowledge, we try to instill in them throughout their time with us at the high school.”
The summer is filled with activities for the football team and the next event is on July 14 for the mothers of all 9-12 grade players to come learn about the game of football.
