Rifle and Pistol club expands range

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Rifle and Pistol Range is undergoing a two-phase project that will allow more shooters to use the facility.
Rifle and Pistol Range Officer George King said the club constructed a concrete wall 150 feet long and 8 feet tall in 2019. He added the current work is to finish this project.
“We basically have taken the same design for what we had out there and added another 42 feet to it,” King said.
The site is located along Spearfish Canyon Road, roughly 1½ miles from the Colorado Boulevard turnoff.
Increased demand led to the extension, according to King.
Many law enforcement personnel use the range each summer.
The general membership raised concerns about who the range is for.
“With the extension as well as the wall, the law enforcement people can shoot on one side of the wall, and the general membership can shoot on the other side,” King said.
