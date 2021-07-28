Riders win steer roping titles

DEADWOOD — Scott Snedecor and Buck Mekelburg earned steer roping titles Tuesday at the Days of ’76 Rodeo in Deadwood. This marked the 25th year of the current steer roping here.
Snedecor resides in Fredericksburg, Texas, and completed three go-rounds in a total time of 34.8 seconds for his title.
Mekelburg represented Yuma, Colo., and won the Legacy Roping championship at 42.0 seconds on three go-rounds. That event features competitors at or above the age of 50.
Pratt, Kan., roper Rocky Patterson turned in the day’s best time at 9.4 seconds.
Steer roping results follow.
Average
1 Scott Snedecor (Fredericksburg, Texas) 34.8 seconds on three go-rounds, $2,846.63
2 Ty Tillard (Douglas, Wyo.) 40.4 on three, $2,475.33
3 Thomas Smith (Barnsdall, Okla.) 40.5 on three, $2,104.04
4 Tony Reina (Wharton, Texas) 41.4 on three, $1,732.73
5 Ryan Rochlitz (Minatare, Neb.) 41.5 on three, $1,361.43
6 Buck Mekelburg (Yuma, Colo.) 42.0 on three, $990.13
7 Will McBride (Ogallala, Neb.) 42.1 on three, $618.83
8 Mike Chase (McAlester, Okla.) 42.2 on three, $247.53
First go-round
1 Blake Deckard (Eufaula, Okla.) 9.9 seconds, $1,897.75
2 Landon McClaugherty (Tilden, Texas) 10.4, $1,650.22
3 (tie) Scott Snedecor (Fredericksburg, Texas) 10.8, $1,278.91
3 (tie) Ora Taton (Rapid City, S.D.) 10.8, $1,278.91
5 Chris Glover (Keenesburg, Colo.) 11.0, $907.62
6 (tie) Cole Patterson (Pratt, Kan.) 11.2, $536.31
6 (tie) Roger Branch (Wellston, Okla.) 11.2, $536.31
8 Miles Williams (Gillette, Wyo.) 11.4, $165.02
Second go-round
1 Rocky Patterson (Pratt, Kan.) 9.4 seconds, $1,897.75
2 Clay Smith (Broken Bow, Okla.) 9.7, $1,650.22
3 Roger Branch (Wellston, Okla.) 10.0, $1,402.68
4 (tie) Slade Wood (New Ulm, Texas) 10.2, $1,031.38
4 (tie) Cole Patterson (Pratt, Kan.) 10.2, $1,031.38
6 Chris Glover (Keenesburg, Colo.) 10.3, $660.08
7 (tie) Billy Good (Wynnewood, Okla.) 10.4, $192.52
7 (tie) Mike Chase (McAlester, Okla.) 10.4, $192.52
7 (tie) Scott Snedecor (Fredericksburg, Texas) 10.4, $192.52
Third go-round
1 (tie) Cody Lee (Gatesville, Texas) 9.8 seconds, $1,773.98
1 (tie) J. Tom Fisher (Andrews, Texas) 9.8, $1,773.98
3 Tony Reina (Wharton, Texas) 9.9, $1,402.68
4 Taylor Santos (Creston, Calif.) 10.2, $1,155.15
